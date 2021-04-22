NTT Selects Radisys’ Engage Media Server to Migrate to Cloud Based Conferencing Services

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that the Cloud Communications division of NTT, an international technology services company, has chosen Radisys’ Engage Media Server to enable the migration of its legacy PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network) conferencing solution to cloud-based communications platform. Radisys’ Engage Media Server delivers reliability and high performance for virtualized media processing as well as an innovative license migration solution that enables network-wide operations in the cloud.

Highlights

The COVID-19 pandemic has led service providers to rethink how they deliver voice and conferencing services to an increasingly remote work force and support changing usage patterns. At the same time, service providers are accelerating their migration to cloud-based communications services to better support business continuity and dynamic movement of capacity around the network.

To support these trends, NTT is migrating its legacy PSTN conferencing solution to a virtual environment. It is consolidating all licenses from multiple vendors for its legacy system and is now working with Radisys as the sole supplier for its Business Continuity Cloud Communications offering which delivers real-time voice and video communications. Radisys’ virtual Engage Media Server meets NTT requirements for license flexibility, performance and reliability.

By consolidating all media processing licenses with Radisys in a cloud environment, NTT will reduce the number of legacy licenses that need to be supported, while increasing the utilization of licenses in the network by 30 percent. NTT will be able to dynamically move capacity around the globe to where and when it’s needed.

Radisys’ Engage Media Server provides a range of media capabilities that streamline and enhance digital customer experiences. It provides services such as high-value voice and video features and enables NTT to leverage the cloud to offer reduced costs and access to users worldwide. The cloud-based Engage Media Server delivers: Scalable HD voice and video communication services such as WebRTC, Keyword Detection, Satellite Transportable Terminal, and Speech to Text. Architecture flexibility as an integrated Media Server or as a decomposed Media Resource Function. Consolidation of media processing under one, service agnostic platform.



Chief Technology Officer for NTT Ltd.’s Cloud Communications, Jean Turgeon said, “Business continuity is critical during these uncertain times as we deliver essential conferencing and collaboration tools that allow to people to work and learn remotely from home. Radisys’ Engage solution has been a part of our legacy network, delivering the performance and reliability our customers demand. As we make the jump to the cloud, we are pleased to consolidate all of our licenses under Radisys’ Engage Media Server. It offers a diverse selection of real-time HD audio and video services and its support for future functionalities keeps the door open for continued innovation that allows us to serve our customer base as efficiently as possible.”

“NTT’s Cloud Communications division has skillfully adapted to enabling the now primarily remote workforce and is prioritizing meeting its customers current and future collaboration needs by selecting a cost-effective solution that allows for maintained business continuity around the world,” said Al Balasco, Radisys’ Head of Media, Core and Applications Business. “Our industry-leading Engage Media Server will enable NTT’s transition to the cloud with OpEx and CapEx savings, while supporting its customers’ needs with a wide range of valuable communications services.”

For more information about Engage Media Server, contact sales@radisys.com.

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital end points, to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

About Cloud Communications and NTT Ltd.

Cloud Communications is a division of NTT Ltd. and a core component of its Intelligent Workplace Solution. Our mission is to provide world-class cloud communication solutions that enable dynamic collaboration interactions for improved workforce efficiency, productivity and engagement. We specialize in unified communications, cloud voice and digital events, delivering tailored end-to-end consulting, value realization services and change management to empower businesses and enable their digital workplace transformation. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at arkadin.com or visit the new NTT Ltd. website at hello.global.ntt.

About NTT Ltd.

NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company bringing together 28 brands including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security. We partner with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital, and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at our new website www.hello.global.ntt.

Radisys® is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.