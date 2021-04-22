Uplight Launches Major Earth Day Campaign to Get Low-Cost or Free Smart Thermostats Into Tens of Thousands of Homes

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uplight, the technology partner of energy providers transitioning to the clean energy ecosystem, is launching a large scale program to deliver free or low-cost smart thermostats to customers at more than 20 utilities, helping customers substantially save energy just in time to reduce high summer energy bills.

Earth Day sales on Uplight Marketplaces are expected to rival the peak shopping period around Black Friday and Cyber Monday thanks to a re-designed, extended Earth Day promotion focused on giving energy customers low-cost or free smart thermostats to save up to 15% annually on their cooling bills. Uplight is partnering with the top smart thermostat manufacturers in the country including Google Nest, ecobee, Emerson and Honeywell Home to deliver the most cost effective deals.

This year’s Earth Day promotion expands on Uplight’s success last year partnering with a Midwestern utility to offer free smart thermostats driving nearly 50,000 smart thermostats sales, many of which were also eligible to enroll in the demand response program. Utilities offering demand response program pre-enrollment on Marketplace are able to stack the energy efficiency rebate and demand response enrollment bonus to offer bargain-priced or free smart thermostats. Uplight’s 2021 Earth Day promotion helps utilities get more thermostats in customers' homes while also increasing demand response enrollments via a seamless customer experience. Enrollments in demand response programs increase grid flexibility and curtail the use of peaker power plants, which often use dirtier fossil fuels, while ensuring customer comfort.

“Earth Day is a reminder to think about how we can all make a difference. By getting thousands of rebated smart thermostats into the homes of our customers and encouraging those who are eligible to enroll in our TEMP✓™ optimization program, we are enabling them to play a role in reducing energy demand and making a positive impact on the environment,” said Eric Arnold, Residential Energy Efficiency Implementation Manager for Georgia Power.

Uplight is the leading provider of comprehensive and innovative utility Marketplaces, currently serving more than 30 million energy customers through nearly 30 Marketplaces. In 2020, Uplight put more than 1.7 million energy saving devices in homes leading to an estimated 150 million kWh energy savings for the first year alone.

“Earth Day inspires people to take action, but they often don't know where to begin. At Uplight, our partnerships with some of the biggest utilities across the country make it easy and cost effective for energy customers to make substantial changes to their energy usage. We believe that empowering these customers to take action is a key path to realizing our vision of a decarbonized future,” said Brad Chen, General Manager of Activate Product Line.

About Uplight

Uplight is the technology partner for energy providers and the clean energy ecosystem. Uplight’s software solutions connect energy customers to the decarbonization goals of power providers while helping customers save energy and lower costs, creating a more sustainable future for all. Using the industry’s only comprehensive customer-centric technology suite and critical energy expertise across disciplines, Uplight is streamlining the complex transition to the clean energy ecosystem for more than 80 electric and gas utilities around the world. By empowering energy providers to achieve critical outcomes through data-driven customer experiences, delivering control at the grid edge, creating new revenue streams and optimizing existing load and assets, Uplight shares a mission with its clients to make energy more sustainable for every community. Uplight is a certified B Corporation. To learn more, visit us at www.uplight.com, find us on Twitter @Uplight or on LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/uplightenergy.