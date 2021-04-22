Dovel Subsidiary, AceInfo, Awarded USDA, Forest Service, Natural Resource Management (NRM) O&M Support Services

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dovel Technologies announced today that its subsidiary Ace Info Solutions, LLC (AceInfo) has been awarded a Task Order (TO) on the Unrestricted Track of the Department of Agriculture (USDA) IT Support Services (DAITSS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). This TO is in support of the Forest Service Natural Resource Manager (NRM) Directorate. Under this TO, AceInfo will provide information technology operations and maintenance (O&M) to NRM sustaining more than 70 applications and tools. These systems support a wide variety of business needs throughout the agency, including multiple Deputy Areas (e.g. National Forest System, State and Private Forestry, and Business Operations).

“AceInfo values our strong relationship with the USDA and is thrilled to support the NRM mission,” said Mike Cosgrave, AceInfo President and COO. “We will leverage our IT operations, Cloud migration, and DevSecOps expertise to support NRM’s mission to sustain the health and productivity of the nation’s forest and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.”

“Our team has deep understanding of the USDA’s mission and is honored to support them with customer-specific solutions that best fit their needs,” said Damon Griggs, Dovel CEO. “We look forward to bringing our unique combination of entrepreneurial spirit, customer focus, and outcomes-based approach to supporting this contract.”

The USDA Forest Service, NRM contract has a total performance period of five years and an estimated value of $37M.

About Dovel Technologies

Together, Dovel and AceInfo are a trusted government partner that blends deep domain expertise with advanced technologies to help our customers solve complex problems that improve, protect, and save lives. As a rapidly growing company, we combine entrepreneurial spirit, customer focus, and an outcomes-based approach to support agency missions in health IT, life sciences, public safety, and grants management. To learn more visit www.doveltech.com.