Addus HomeCare Announces Partnership Agreement With Homecare Homebase

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced that it has entered into a joint software development agreement with Homecare Homebase (HCHB) to build the industry’s first integrated, enterprise-level solution for all types of home-based care. The resulting technology would provide Addus with a singular platform and a unified patient record to manage clients across Addus’s continuum of post-acute services, including personal care, home health and hospice. The solution will also be designed to integrate the electronic visit verification (EVV) functionality of CellTrak, Addus’s current primary EVV technology provider.

“Our clients have changing needs at different points in their care journey. Sometimes, it’s as simple as meal prep or other household tasks. Following surgery or managing a chronic illness, they may need skilled nursing or eventually hospice care. We were looking for one integrated platform that could support all of our services,” said Mike Wattenbarger, Chief Information Officer of Addus.

Addus has carefully considered the right technology partners to support its growth strategy. Wattenbarger continued, “We’ve had a long-term relationship with CellTrak and have successfully used their product to support our home care field staff network for years. And now we’re excited to combine their capabilities with the expertise of HCHB to create a robust, all-inclusive solution designed to optimize scheduling, streamline authorization management, enable EVV compliance, enhance outcomes and ease back-end compliance, billing and payment processes.”

The development process contemplates collaboration on user experience creation and back-end functionality design and is expected to result in an initial transition to production beginning in early 2022.

Scott Pattillo, Chief Strategy Officer of HCHB, commented, “We’re thrilled to be working with Addus and CellTrak to build technology that can truly focus on all home-based care. We expect this partnership not only to empower exceptional patient care, but also to add greater value for our growing user base of agency customers by enabling them to extend visibility in their relationships with clients across the health care continuum.”

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare’s consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare’s payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 44,000 consumers through 208 locations across 22 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, the company is now part of the Hearst Health network. For more information visit www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1 – 866-535-HCHB (4242).

About CellTrak

CellTrak, used by leading providers from home care, hospice and behavioral health agencies, offers a mobile app, interactive voice response (IVR) system, and web portal that uniquely includes data analytics and real-time messaging to give providers the ability to manage, monitor and connect with field caregivers to improve outcomes. Over 500 million visits have been electronically verified by CellTrak across the US, UK and Canada by over 130,000 caregivers. CellTrak’s strategic partnerships with the leading EMRs and EVV aggregators allows for easy implementations and delivery of the best of breed solutions in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.celltrak.com.