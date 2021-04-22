Alabama Oncology Adopts Deep Lens’ VIPER to Expand Clinical Trial Offering to Patient Community

COLUMBUS, Ohio & BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Lens and Alabama Oncology today announced that they have entered into a partnership that will integrate Deep Lens’ artificial-intelligence (AI)-based clinical trial matching solution, VIPER™, into all offices within the Alabama Oncology network. VIPER uses proprietary cloud-based technology to facilitate, triage and accelerate the clinical trial recruitment process. Alabama Oncology is one of the largest community based hematology / oncology practice groups in the state and utilizes the Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions network’s distribution and technology solutions. Alabama Oncology is one of the first to deploy VIPER since the launch of Cardinal Health™ Navista™ TS (Tech Solutions), a comprehensive and integrated suite of oncology-focused tech solutions designed to help community oncologists improve outcomes and costs associated with patient treatment as they transition to value-based care.

“We prioritize superior patient care and strive to always leverage the most novel technologies, tools and resources that allow us to meet a variety of unique, diverse, patient needs. Part of this includes ensuring that all eligible patients have access to emerging cancer therapies in development through clinical trials,” said Chris Barnes, executive director of Alabama Oncology. “We are delighted to integrate VIPER into our network and are confident that we will be able to offer optimal, timely and cutting-edge care to the patient communities we serve.”

It is estimated that more than 15,000 oncology clinical trials are actively recruiting patients; however, patient participation in these trials is often as low as three percent. Limited site capacity and resources play a role in the challenge to recruit and enroll, as well as low patient engagement. All of these challenges have been magnified by the current global pandemic. VIPER automates the clinical trial screening process and seamlessly matches patients -- at the time of diagnosis -- to appropriate trials through the ingestion and analysis of customized genomic data, electronic medical records and pathology data.

“We are excited to be partnering with a community cancer network that prioritizes clinical research and is enthusiastic about new technology that will broaden their existing offering to patients,” said Greg Andreola, chief revenue officer of Deep Lens. “Alabama Oncology is an extremely busy practice that plays a significant role in the lives of thousands of families in the state. We are confident that VIPER will add value to their already robust clinical trial program and offer additional opportunities for Alabama cancer patients to learn about and participate in pioneering research, based on their specific disease.”

Deep Lens’ VIPER will be integrating directly to Alabama Oncology’s EMR (Flatiron Health OncoEMR), molecular data feeds (NeoGenomics Laboratories, Guardant Health, Foundation Medicine and Caris Life Sciences) and pathology feeds to automatically identify qualified patients for clinical trials. Like Alabama Oncology, any practice that utilizes Flatiron Health’s OncoEMR can easily integrate VIPER and access other Deep Lens screening services free of charge.

About Alabama Oncology

Alabama Oncology is one of the largest community-based Hematology Oncology groups in Alabama and has been providing high-quality cancer care to patients since 1984. The practice has a network of 22 board-certified physicians in 9 locations throughout central Alabama and provides patients with access to integrated, evidence-based cancer care and clinical research. The staff is dedicated to the health and well-being of patients with cancer and blood disorders and offers a full range of chemotherapy services, retail pharmacy, laboratory testing, clinical trials and support services. For more information about Alabama Oncology’s locations, physicians and patient care, please visit www.alabamaoncology.com.

About Deep Lens

Deep Lens is a software company focused on a groundbreaking approach to faster recruitment of the best-suited cancer patients to clinical trials. VIPER, Deep Lens’ integrated cloud platform, provides care teams with visibility and workflows that combine lab, EMR, and genomic data to match cancer patients to clinical trials and precision therapies at the time of diagnosis, accelerating recruitment and compressing study timelines to bring game-changing therapies to market sooner. Growing with sponsors, providers, and strategic partners, Deep Lens challenges the status quo so that patients can get the best therapies. For more information, visit www.deeplens.ai.