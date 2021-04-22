Allison Transmission and Emergency One Formalize Collaboration on Electric Axle Integration

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, hybrid and electric vehicle propulsion solutions, in collaboration with Emergency One (UK) Ltd, the market leader in the United Kingdom in the manufacture, service and support of fire and rescue vehicles, is pleased to announce a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The two companies will integrate the Allison eGen Power™ 100D electric axle into Emergency One’s fire rescue and emergency vehicle platform as part of this MoU. This builds on the successful relationship to date, where 90% of the units Emergency One sells are equipped with an Allison fully automatic transmission.

“We are pleased to formalize our collaboration with Allison Transmission on the integration of their eGen Power electric axles into our E1 EV platform (our “EV0” appliances). This is another critical step in our drive to deliver reduced emissions and carbon footprint, whilst improving vehicle performance and firefighter and public safety. We are focused on producing electric fire and rescue vehicles that not only meet but exceed the current specifications and operational performance,” said Mike Madsen, Managing Director at Emergency One. “Whether our conventional diesel-powered vehicles or our next generation electric propulsion platform, our mutual customers expect reliable and durable solutions that the Emergency One and Allison partnership delivers on a daily basis. I’m confident we’ll continue to deliver that promise.”

The eGen Power 100D electric axle integrates two high-speed electric motors and a multi-speed transmission, eliminating the need for additional drive shafts and support structures. This allows it to fit easily between the wheels, leaving critical space for battery storage. With continuous power of 536 horsepower (400 kilowatts) and peak output power of 738 horsepower (550 kilowatts), the eGen Power 100D is among the most powerful propulsion solutions in its class, with an architecture tuned for high gradeability and high top speed without sacrificing efficiency. This ensures Emergency One’s fire and rescue trucks will continue to deliver incomparable performance and reliability, fast acceleration and maneuverability in an application where failure is not an option, and every second counts.

“This is an exciting development for our eGen Power portfolio of products, as we continue to expand our electrified product portfolio in support of our promise to provide the most reliable and valued propulsion solutions in the world,” said Heidi Schutte, Vice President of EMEA, APAC, and South America Sales for Allison Transmission. “We are pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with Emergency One in delivering innovative solutions for our mutual customers, including many fire brigades and rescue teams across Europe. The Allison 3000 Series™ is the standard transmission offering in Emergency One’s conventional diesel-powered fire and rescue vehicles, so it’s natural to expect Emergency One and Allison to partner and bring the same proven performance, reliability, and durability to Emergency One’s electric fire and rescue trucks.”

Allison’s eGen Power 100D is the first in a lineup of electric axles that will be rated for torque, GVW, and varying chassis frame widths.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About Emergency One

Emergency One (UK) Limited (part of the Emergency One Group) is the UK’s largest and leading manufacturer and supplier of specialist fire and rescue appliances and operational equipment, servicing all of the UK’s Fire and Rescue Services, along with many industrial, aviation and international clients. Always at the forefront of fire and rescue vehicle innovation, Emergency One (UK) Limited has brought to market the world’s first all-electric (BS EN1846 pumping) fire appliance – the EVOTM. The organisation employs over 240 people, located at three large custom-designed production facilities on a 10-acre campus in Scotland, and at various satellite locations throughout England. For more information, please visit e1group.co.uk