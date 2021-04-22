moneycorp Announces Reforestation Initiative on Earth Day with One Tree Planted

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--moneycorp, a leading provider of global payments and currency risk management solutions, is commemorating Earth Day by announcing its partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that focuses on global reforestation by planting trees. Starting today, moneycorp will plant one tree for every new account opened in 2021.

In unison with ‘Restore Our Earth’, the theme for Earth Day 2021, moneycorp is aiming to plant 10,000 trees by the end of 2021.

“We at moneycorp are fully committed to doing our part to better the environment and our communities and this reforestation initiative is just the beginning for us as an organization,” said Bob Dowd, Chief Executive Officer of moneycorp Americas. “We are excited about this partnership that enables our passionate team to give back to an area they believe in and showcase that as an organization we are more than just a currency exchange platform.”

Currently, 1.6 billion people rely on forests for their livelihoods and 80,000 acres of forest disappear each day. Additionally, forests provide homes to 80% of the world’s terrestrial species, help clean the air we breathe and filter the water we drink.

Diana Chaplin, Canopy Director at One Tree Planted added, “We are thrilled to partner with moneycorp on their Earth Day initiative this year. We firmly believe that anyone can make a difference and brands can use their networks to help create a better world for us all. We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to working alongside the moneycorp team to make an impact this Earth Day and beyond.”

For more information, please visit https://www.moneycorp.com/en-us/reforestation-initiative/.

About moneycorp Americas

moneycorp Americas is a leading provider of global payments and currency risk management solutions. We pride ourselves on delivering high touch service and innovative technology products that put our customers’ business first. Our team of knowledgeable, seasoned professionals create tailor-made solutions and leverage our global network for seamless cross border payments and safeguarding FX risk exposure. Established in 1979, moneycorp serves global clients across North America, South America, Asia, Europe and Australia. Visit www.moneycorp.com to learn more.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) non-profit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.