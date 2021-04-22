Rust-Oleum Launches Online Auto Community

VERNON HILLS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rust-Oleum is launching its second crowdsourcing community, this time focused on car lovers. “Rusto Garage” is a website designed exclusively for auto enthusiasts. The group offers members the chance to test Rust-Oleum automotive products, provide feedback and engage with like-minded people across the country.

Rusto Garage is the latest online community started by the global coatings manufacturer. Creator’s Studio, a DIY-focused group with more than 14,000 members just celebrated its 5th anniversary. The company has seen the value of tapping the creative minds in these communities.

“We’ve found great success with Creator’s Studio and are excited to engage with folks in this new auto community,” said Jim Stinner, senior vice president of marketing at Rust-Oleum. “Our brand managers will connect with the crowd for new product ideas, feedback and ways to improve our existing lines. Having instant access to an educated and passionate community of consumers is invaluable.”

Rusto Garage members can win prizes and gift cards through challenges, raffles and activities. New members will also receive a welcome gift. People can join the group at https://rustogarage.chaordix.com/ Rust-Oleum is working with Canada-based Chaordix to bring the platform to life. Chaordix also hosts Rust-Oleum’s Creator’s Studio.

About Rust-Oleum

For nearly a century, Rust-Oleum has been the global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high performance coatings and wood care. Its wide breadth of brands and products include such trusted names as Rust-Oleum, Stops Rust®, Painter’s Touch®, Universal®, EpoxyShield®, Varathane®, Zinsser®, Watco®, MultiSpec®, X-I-M®, Krud Kutter®, RockSolid®, Wipe New®, Testors®, Seal-Krete®, Modern Masters®, Moldex®, Whink®, Miracle Sealants®, Roto-Rooter®, and Mean Green® .Visit rustoleum.com for more information. Follow Rust-Oleum on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Chaordix

Since 2009, Chaordix has emerged as a global leader in collaborative innovation. The Chaordix Community Platform has powered 200+ online communities for some of the world’s best brands including LEGO, Rust-Oleum, Bosch, Decathlon, KPMG and HPE. Chaordix is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. For more information, visit chaordix.com. Join the community on Twitter and LinkedIn.