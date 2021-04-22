Spiff Collaborates With Qualtrics To Help Reduce Customer Implementation Time

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiff, the leading sales compensation software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, today announced that it is working with Qualtrics, (Nasdaq: XM), the world’s No. 1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the XM category, to cut customer implementation time down significantly.

By leveraging the Qualtrics XM Platform, Spiff can reduce time spent on soliciting feedback by reaching out to employees during the onboarding and implementation process. Through user-friendly feedback channels, the sales software company has seen a 50% improvement in the data they obtain and a higher quality of insights from customers.

Recognized by customer review site G2.com as one of the fastest growing software companies of 2021, Spiff is fundamentally changing the commissions process by providing companies a more flexible, transparent, and faster alternative to the traditional spreadsheet-centric way they’ve managed commissions in the past.

Customers like Qualtrics use Spiff’s software to serve its salespeople around the world. With thousands of employees who work in sales globally, Qualtrics leverages Spiff to simplify and streamline workflows, making it easier to navigate commissions and other needs.

“Our goal is to make people happy by tying motivation to production,” Jeron Paul, chief executive officer said. “Business leaders are happy that the commissions process is faster and less of a headache. Salespeople are happy because they can now track their commission real-time and in context. We are thrilled that Qualtrics, which plays a critical role in getting our technology implemented and running with our customers, is both a customer and partner.”

