Funnel Announces Integration with CheckpointID to Ensure Renter and Resident Safety and Reduce Fraud

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Funnel, the only renter-centric property management software platform, today announced a strategic partnership with CheckpointID, the Multifamily industry's largest fraud prevention company. The deep integration and partnership enables onsite identification verification for prospective renters using Funnel’s robust CRM and helps in both reducing fraud and increasing safety.

The pandemic has resulted in an increase of remote workers at property management companies and interest in self-guided tours, which offer a socially-distanced experience for prospective renters to tour properties without coming in contact with leasing agents. While offering more flexibility for renters, this trend has made it more difficult for property managers to verify ID of potential renters remotely.

“Partnering with CheckpointID, the largest ID verification and rental fraud prevention company in multifamily is an honor,” said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. “We have seen tremendous interest in self-guided tours and both renters and property managers want to ensure the most seamless and safe experience when shopping for their new home.”

"Safety and fraud prevention are of utmost importance at CheckpointID,” said Terry Slattery, CEO of CheckpointID. “We are excited to deepen our partnership and integration with Funnel and help ensure a seamless and safe experience for renters, residents and leading property management companies.”

About Funnel

Funnel's renter-centric solutions revolutionize the antiquated process of finding a home into an enjoyable experience. We believe all renters deserve a seamless, simple and personalized journey. We provide leasing and communication tools that are intuitive and obliterate repetitive tasks -- driving more efficient leasing. Join us as we help leading property management teams create tomorrow's rental experience at funnelleasing.com.

About CheckpointID

CheckpointID is the leading fraud prevention service in the multifamily industry. Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, CheckpointID has grown from serving 600 Multifamily properties in January 2019 to over 7000 properties this month, making them one of the fastest growing companies in the apartment space. The company has completed over 4.7 million scans in Multifamily to date.