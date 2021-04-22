BearingPoint client success story: Wipak gains control over its carbon footprint using BearingPoint’s Emissions Calculator

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Climate change is increasing pressure on companies to take immediate actions to measure, manage, and report greenhouse gas emissions from their operations and value chains. In its recent client story, management and technology consultancy BearingPoint shows how it supported Wipak, a global supplier of packaging solutions and services, in taking a significant step on its journey to reducing its carbon footprint to zero by 2025 by accurately calculating its carbon emissions and gaining transparency across the entire product life-cycle process.

BearingPoint leveraged its Emissions Calculator solution and used a cradle-to-gate approach during a series of workshops to identify Wipak’s key impact areas and aligned them with data requirements. The team then analyzed the processes and data availability for material acquisition, freight transportation, manufacturing sites, warehouses, and support processes related to sales offices and business travel. All data was centralized in a collection plan to feed BearingPoint’s standard data templates, followed by integrating it into the software solution. This resulted in a corporate carbon footprint (CCF), including scopes 1, 2, and 3 according to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG). Wipak also added the product carbon footprint (PCF) module to support sharing carbon data with clients down to the product level. BearingPoint supported the client to select the allocation methods and relevant secondary data sources, determining every product’s climate impact, from raw material sourcing to their recycling or disposal.

Mika Niemelä, Partner at BearingPoint: “Consumer perception and corporate customers’ demands regarding sustainable packaging are driving Wipak to seek flexible and resource-efficient solutions. At the same time, Wipak needed to ensure accurate carbon footprint calculations to comply with future sustainability regulations and laws, and it now can with our Emission Calculator solution. Today, with our solution, the company is well on its way to achieving a zero-carbon footprint by 2025.”

Wipak can now accurately calculate its carbon emissions that allow for tracking its achievements toward decarbonization on a daily level. Already from the validation phase, the application assesses and summarizes more than 1,400 purchased goods, 3,500 semi-finished products, and 4,700 finished products daily, based on a big data approach.

BearingPoint’s Emissions Calculator also enables the company to make data-driven business decisions toward reducing its carbon footprint to zero by 2025, based on all information centralized in one place and analytic tool-derived insights. The solution offers a comprehensive picture of which region, business line, or product is causing the highest emissions. Wipak also benefits from continuous updates from leading standards such as GHG protocol, ISO 14064, ISO 14067, or GLEC. This ensures that the company is better prepared to meet internal audit requirements, as well as to comply with future sustainability regulations and laws.

Dorit Nelke-Bruhn, Manager Sustainability Processes and Patents, Wipak Group: “To support us on our journey to become the most sustainable flexible packaging company, we were searching for a professional and trusted carbon accounting software to calculate corporate and product carbon footprints. BearingPoint’s Emissions Calculator fulfills our needs. It supports us to assess GHG emissions of raw materials, our production facilities, freight transportation, and support processes such as business travel and sales offices and to identify emission reduction potentials.”

About Wipak Group

Wipak is part of the family owned Wihuri Group, a diverse Finnish conglomerate that can trace its origins back over 100 years. Today the Wihuri group employs 5,000 people with operations in 30 countries.

Wihuri´s Packaging business is one of the world's leading producers of packaging materials and solutions for the Food and Medical supply industries in Europe and North America. Wihuri’s Packaging Division consists of two international brands: WIPAK in Europe and Asia and WINPAK in North America. More information about Winpak can be found below.

Wipak develops and manufactures highly innovative premium-quality flexible packaging solutions for Food products and Medical Instruments and Devices.

www.wipak.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/wipak/

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units. The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business-critical services to its clients, supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Twitter: @BearingPoint