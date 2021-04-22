CarePort® Partners with ExactCare to Offer Patients More Effective Post-Hospital Prescription Management

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CarePort, powered by WellSky®, a market leader in care transitions, today announced its partnership with ExactCare, a national healthcare services company and pharmacy provider. This partnership equips hospitals and health systems with high-touch, comprehensive medication management and pharmacy care services for high-risk patients with complex needs and chronic conditions through transitions of care and into their homes. By connecting to ExactCare, CarePort’s hospital clients can better serve chronically ill patients through more coordinated medication management, ultimately achieving better patient health and improved clinical and economic outcomes.

“Following a patient’s hospitalization, pharmacy services—a critical component in simplifying medication regimens and improving medication adherence post-discharge—are often overlooked,” said ExactCare CEO and President Dale Wollschleger, R.Ph. “What makes our partnership with CarePort so exciting is that it offers hospitals the potential to achieve readmissions reduction and improved patient outcomes by conducting patient follow-ups, synchronized medication refills, and monthly medication reviews conducted by a clinical pharmacist.”

Hospital discharge planners and case managers responsible for patient transitions can now determine whether a patient is eligible for ExactCare’s medication management services directly within CarePort Care Management during the discharge planning process. With the new “medication management” category within Care Management, discharge planners and case managers can coordinate patient engagement and secure data exchange with ExactCare, including medication information and personalized patient care plans.

“As CarePort continues to find new ways to improve care coordination across the continuum, we look forward to powering data-driven collaboration amongst care teams using ExactCare’s comprehensive pharmacy services,” said Dr. Lissy Hu, CEO and founder of CarePort. “By coordinating a patient’s pharmacy care post-discharge, our clients are taking another critical step toward preventing costly acute and post-acute readmissions, all while improving patient outcomes.”

ExactCare is designed specifically for patients with complex needs, typically those who take a variety of prescription medications to manage several chronic conditions. Low medication adherence, coordination challenges among multiple prescribers and a lack of post-discharge pharmacy services result in a higher likelihood of hospital readmissions. ExactCare is uniquely positioned to help hospitals and health systems reduce readmissions and emergency department visits, prevent prescription leakage, and enhance success in value-based contracts—leading to decreased total cost of care and improved patient outcomes.

About CarePort, powered by WellSky®

CarePort is the leading care coordination network with thousands of providers connected across the U.S. The end-to-end platform bridges acute and post-acute EHR data, providing visibility into the entire patient journey for providers, physicians, payers, and ACOs. With CarePort, healthcare professionals can efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care to better track and manage patients as they move through the continuum. CarePort helps providers meet and comply with the patient event notification Condition of Participation, as part of the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access final rule, and the IMPACT Act. Read more about CarePort on careporthealth.com, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ExactCare, a CarepathRx Company

ExactCare provides solutions to overcome medication-related and chronic care challenges for patients with complex medical needs and chronic conditions. Founded in 2009, the company drives better health for patients and better clinical and economic outcomes for the health care organizations that care for them—including health plans, PBMs, ACOs, home health organizations and other providers. ExactCare provides comprehensive long-term pharmacy services to patients in assisted and independent living facilities, throughout transitions of care and in their homes, with a focus on improving patient adherence to prescribed medications and enabling safer, more effective medication regimens. ExactCare is licensed to serve patients nationwide. For more information, visit www.exactcare.com.

About CarepathRx

CarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through the industry’s most comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx is turning hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient’s complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 15 health systems and 600 hospitals, with more than 1,500 employees nationwide. For more information about CarepathRx, visit www.carepathrxllc.com.