White Oak Commercial Finance Delivers $3MM Recourse Factoring Facility to Transportation Factor

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (“White Oak”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, announced it delivered a $3 million recourse factoring facility to a factor that provides funding to the trucking and transportation industry.

The company has been in business since 2015, and the funding was secured against its accounts receivable and will support its growing portfolio and accelerate its expansion.

"We are proud to help fuel this financing company’s growth with fast capital and we look forward to our continued partnership as it expands its book in transportation and trucking,” said White Oak Executive Vice President, Martin Efron. “We recognize the complex needs of factors, and we are ready to provide them with hands-on guidance and scalable solutions essential to their success.”

White Oak continues to successfully provide flexible working capital to financing companies that serve a range of industries and is dedicated to helping businesses unlock their assets to achieve their growth objectives.

ABOUT WHITE OAK COMMERCIAL FINANCE, LLC

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (WOCF) is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to companies across the economy. WOCF’s solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, invoice discounting, government contract financing, lender financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US, UK, and Australia, including San Francisco, Charlotte, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, and Sydney. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors’ disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. For more information, visit www.whiteoaksf.com.