Midwest Vision Partners Announces Partnerships With Premier Ophthalmology Groups in Greater Detroit

CHICAGO & BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. & WARREN, Mich. & TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midwest Vision Partners (“MVP”), a people-focused eye care management services organization, is excited to announce partnerships with Grosinger, Spigelman, & Grey (“GSG”); Cataract & Eye Consultants of Michigan (“CECOM”); and the Eye Surgery Center Of Michigan (“ESCM”). GSG and CECOM represent MVP’s ninth and tenth partnerships and extend its footprint into the Greater Detroit region.

GSG and CECOM provide a comprehensive suite of medical and surgical eye care services, including premium cataract surgery, laser vision correction, disease management treatments, and retina services. ESCM is an award-winning, single-specialty ambulatory surgery center supporting leading ophthalmologists in Greater Detroit. Collectively, the groups add seven physicians, over 150 employees, and 4 locations to the MVP network.

Dr. Les Grosinger, of Grosinger, Spigelman & Grey, commented, “We spent considerable time and effort looking for a partnership with the very best eye physicians and surgeons in Michigan and Ohio and were excited to discover that MVP provides exactly what we were seeking. We strongly believe this relationship will further our track record of providing exceptional care and clinical results to our patients, utilizing the very latest technology, for years to come.” Dr. Alan Parent, of Cataract & Eye Consultants of Michigan, added, “We’re very excited to join the MVP family and take advantage of their suite of operational best practices, management resources, and clinical collaboration. In doing so we hope this partnership will facilitate great patient experiences and continued growth of our practices."

Joseph Giles, MVP’s President and Chief Executive Officer, announced, “We are thrilled to partner with the excellent physicians and staff at Grosinger, Spigelman, & Grey and Cataract & Eye Consultants of Michigan, along with the leadership team and staff at Eye Surgery Center of Michigan. These groups represent some of the best in the Greater Detroit area and will be excellent partners as we expand our services to patients in the region. During this process, I learned how much the physicians and staff are dedicated to each other and to partnering with MVP, and we look forward to creating Raving Fans of our patients, physicians, and staff, and growing our presence in Southeast Michigan.”

About Midwest Vision Partners

Headquartered in Chicago, Midwest Vision Partners’ mission is to provide world-class support to ophthalmologists and optometrists, enabling them to focus on improving patients’ vision to help people live their best lives. MVP’s network consists of ten practices, over 1,000 employees, and over 108 physicians providing optical, medical, and surgical eye care services at 48 locations. MVP is backed by Alpine Investors, a San Francisco-based PeopleFirstTM private equity firm focused primarily on software and services businesses. MVP is eager to provide the same growth opportunity for other eye care providers in the Midwest.

If you are interested in learning more about what Midwest Vision Partners can do for you, please contact Mike Heavener, Head of Corporate Development, at mheavener@midwestvision.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Alpine’s unique PeopleFirstTM programs place high-caliber executives and management teams into its portfolio companies, providing them with the strategic expertise and resources to grow their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com/.