SnapLogic Announces Support for Amazon Redshift Console Program, Helping to Simplify and Accelerate Data Analysis

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced support for the Amazon Redshift console partner integration, a tool comprised of select Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner solutions that have integrated with Amazon Redshift. With the new console partner integration, customers can accelerate data onboarding and produce valuable business insights in minutes.

By supporting the Amazon Redshift console partner integration, SnapLogic makes it easy for AWS customers to quickly move data from hundreds of applications – such as Salesforce, Workday, ServiceNow, Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, Slack, Jira, Splunk, Marketo, and more – to an Amazon Redshift data warehouse in an efficient and streamlined way. With native support for streaming, including ETL and ELT, SnapLogic provides the broadest flexibility to ingest and transform data for use in Redshift.

SnapLogic uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration – design, development, deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. Its easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform.

"Today's organizations have an ever-growing amount of disparate software applications and data sources, each with their own best-of-breed capability or expertise – and each producing mountains of data," said Jason Wakeam, vice president of business development and OEM sales at SnapLogic. "With SnapLogic, customers can connect these applications and load data into Redshift quickly and intuitively, harnessing their valuable data assets to drive accurate analysis and better decision-making."

The Amazon Redshift console partner integration allows customers to identify the partners relevant to their specific use case. Once a partner is selected, users are transferred to a dedicated landing page on the partner website, where sign-up and configuration can be completed. Relevant setup information, such as cluster name and endpoint, port and username, will be shared automatically. On the partner website, customers can then select and configure hundreds of SaaS data sources in a few clicks and immediately see these records in their Redshift cluster. Additional ELT transformations can also be defined to help process business data, join it with other datasets, and build consolidated views for analysis and reporting.

A longtime AWS Partner, SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform is available in AWS Marketplace and previously achieved Amazon Redshift Ready designation, as part of the AWS Service Ready Program. The Amazon Redshift Ready designation differentiates SnapLogic as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product integrating with Amazon Redshift that is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

