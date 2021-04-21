Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles (AAGLA) Territory Expansion Approved

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles (www.aagla.org) has received approval by the National Apartment Association of its application seeking territory expansion permitting it to expand its territory and cover the Southeastern Section of Los Angeles County previously held by the Apartment Association, California Southern Cities (AACSC). As a result, the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles’ charter granted by the National Apartment Association has now expanded to cover the entirety of Los Angeles County. Along with the approval for territory expansion obtained by the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles’ Territory, the charter of the AACSC was revoked by the National Apartment Association and AACSC is no longer affiliated with the National Apartment Association.

Additionally, the Orange County Apartment Association was also granted a territory expansion by the National Apartment Association to include the City of Seal Beach, which had previously been serviced by AACSC.

At the same time, the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles announced numerous plans to service its expanded territory. These plans are to include:

Satellite office within the expanded territory and staffing to include operational advisors and government advocate.

Advisory board or Board of Directors Subcommittee will be formed to address issues within the expansion territory and to advise the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles’ Board of Directors on such matters. Members who own rental properties within the expansion territory will be recruited or may apply to join the Board of Directors.

Many local events and seminars will be held within the expansion territory once safe to do so, including the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles’ expansive program of certification courses such as CAM, CAM-T, CLP, and many more.

Current plans also include the quick transition of current, AACSC members that wish to make the switch to becoming members of the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles. Several promotions are now in the works to encourage their transition.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Apartment Association, Robert Pinnegar, stated: “The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles is one of the strongest and fastest growing affiliates within the National Apartment Association. Through their expansive member programs and strong government advocacy, I am certain members will be well-served within the expansion area, and far better than ever before.”

Executive Director of the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, Daniel Yukelson, stated: “We are pleased to receive this endorsement by the National Apartment Association that confirms their belief that we are best suited to serve the interests of the members of AACSC and housing providers within the expansion territory.” Yukelson further commented: “There have been many challenging and complicated regulatory issues that have had and will continue to have severe, adverse consequences on rental housing providers within the expansion territory. During the past five years, these issues have not been adequately addressed and housing providers have suffered as a result. Now, we will have the opportunity to bring our extensive expertise, strong advocacy, and legal firepower to bear in addressing local ordinances that seek to strip housing providers of their property rights. We will never just standby and we will always affect change there – I can promise you that.”

Cheryl Turner, a Los Angeles area attorney and President of the Board of Directors of the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles stated: “We are looking forward to serving our new members throughout the expansion territory. Now, housing providers from El Segundo to Long Beach to Downey and surrounding areas will soon learn the difference in how we serve members. Whether it be our high-demand twice to three-times per week webinars; our award winning, 120-plus page magazine “Apartment Age,” our expansive membership services and legal forms library, our strong advocacy efforts, or our readiness to influence change through the legal process, the balance of power within the expansion territory will soon change. Our presence in the new territory will quickly be recognized.”

The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles is working to transition certain members of AACSC immediately, and of course, all current members of AACSC are welcome and encouraged to join. Many marketing efforts have also been planned for within the expansion territory to encourage membership growth, and dates for both online and in-person membership events will soon be announced. Existing members of AACSC that join the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles within the next few months will be offered incentives such as extended membership terms.

The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles (AAGLA) seeks to promote the highest levels of professionalism within the multifamily rental housing industry. It accomplishes this objective by providing a wide array of educational seminars and member events throughout each year, by offering expert operational advice, and by supplying and maintaining virtually every conceivable agreement, form, and notice rental housing providers require to successfully own and manage rental properties. The Association also serves as a powerful advocate and lobbyist for rental housing providers at the local, county, state, and federal levels of government. Owning and operating rental housing today has become a highly regulated industry, and accordingly, owning and managing rental property has become far more challenging and riskier than ever before. Without an organization such as the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, there would be no other voice fighting for the rights of property owners within city halls, county offices, and at state and federal capitols. AAGLA IS THE VOICE THAT EFFECTS CHANGE!