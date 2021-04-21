Affirm and Ulla Johnson Bring Customers a New Way to Buy Signature Statement Pieces

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm, a more flexible and transparent alternative to credit cards, today announced a partnership with Ulla Johnson, the esteemed label of effortless, free-spirited womenswear. Now, eligible consumers can shop Ulla Johnson’s collection of refined, globally-inspired and meticulously constructed dresses, handbags, shoes and more, while paying over time.

By selecting Affirm at checkout on UllaJohnson.com, approved customers can split the total cost of any purchase over $50 into biweekly or monthly payments with as low as 0% APR. Shoppers are shown the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront, as Affirm never charges any late or hidden fees.

“From Meena Harris to Katie Holmes and Taylor Swift, Ulla Johnson’s collection has earned countless admirers,” says Silvija Martincevic, Affirm’s Chief Commercial Officer. "Ulla Johnson devotees can now use Affirm to pay over time without hidden fees as they refresh their wardrobes, giving them a transparent and stress-free option to buy that perfect power top for virtual meetings or new outfit to dress up again."

Ulla Johnson joins over 7,900 Affirm retail partners, including leading fashion and luxury merchants like Neiman Marcus, Oscar de la Renta, Nordstrom and more. Offering Affirm at checkout can drive overall sales, increase average order value, and increase customer repurchase rates. In 2019, merchants using Affirm reported 85% higher average order values when compared to other payment methods, and in 2020 nearly 67% of purchases were made by repeat Affirm customers.

About Affirm

Affirm is purpose-built from the ground up to provide consumers and merchants with honest financial products and services that improve their lives. We are revolutionizing the financial industry to be more accountable and accessible while growing a network that is beneficial for consumers and merchants. Affirm provides more than 6.2 million U.S. and Canadian consumers a better alternative to traditional credit cards, giving them the flexibility to buy now and pay over time at virtually any store. Unlike payment options that have late fees, compounding interest and unexpected costs, Affirm shows customers up front exactly what they’ll pay — with no hidden fees and no surprises. Affirm partners with over 7,900 merchants in the U.S., helping them grow sales and access new consumers. Our merchants include brands like Neiman Marcus, Peloton, Oscar de la Renta, Audi, and Expedia, and span verticals including home and lifestyle, travel, personal fitness, electronics, apparel and beauty, auto, and more. Payment options through Affirm are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lender license.

About Ulla Johnson

Born and raised in Manhattan, the daughter of archaeologists, Ulla Johnson honed her signature style between the streets of New York and the far-flung destinations of their family travels. Her eponymous line, founded in 2000 just after her graduation from university, immediately caught the attention of the fashion press. Growing from a handful of directional boutiques and with an early endorsement from Barneys New York, Ulla Johnson’s collection has gained a dedicated following and the support of retailers across the US, Europe, Australia, and Asia. She has never wavered on her steadfast attention to the details of construction that have become her hallmark, basing each of her collections on a foundation of natural fibers, beautiful finishing, and ease of fit and form.

The Ulla Johnson label has become synonymous with custom prints, intricate embroideries, and fine tailoring, all of which have earned her a loyal and global customer base. With the introduction of a shoe collection in Fall 2013, the line now encompasses a full range of product categories sourced and produced worldwide with an emphasis on artisanal and handcrafted processes.

In 2017, Ulla Johnson opened her first boutique in New York City. Situated on a tree-lined block in NoHo, the boutique is a light and serene oasis. Summer 2019 saw the opening of the second New York brick and mortar store, Ulla Johnson Amagansett. Within the vibrant Amagansett Square, this newest location sits on the green at the heart of the community.

Ulla lives in Brooklyn with her husband and three children.