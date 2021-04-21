Cuzen Matcha’s Mother’s Day Gift Set Is Sure To Make Moms Swoon

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Looking for a striking Mother’s Day gift that supports mom’s health and wellbeing? The Limited-Edition Cuzen Matcha Mother’s Day Gift Set is the one gift that does it all (just like your mom!) thanks to its award-winning design and the superior flavor and health benefits of freshly ground, organic matcha. Starting at $369, Cuzen’s Mother’s Day Starter Kit includes everything mom needs to become a matcha master: the Cuzen Matcha Maker, a selection of organic tea leaves, a booklet of 10 simple starter recipes and well-being tips, and a customized Mother’s Day card. For free shipping, order by April 29th by visiting https://cuzenmatcha.com/products/mother-s-day-starter-kit.

Featured Mother’s Day matcha recipes include the SingleThread Matcha Cortado from Three-Michelin-Star chef Kyle Connaughton, who has long been a fan of Cuzen’s freshly ground matcha and features Cuzen matcha machines in the guest rooms at his SingleThread Inn in Healdsburg, CA. Additionally, blogger, recipe developer and mom Sarah Menanix of Snixy Kitchen contributed her scrumptious recipe for Coconut matcha latte overnight oats, perfect for a delicious and healthy Mother’s Day brunch. Moms will also find the quintessential guide for crafting the perfect cup of straight matcha, matcha mocktails, and hot and iced matcha lattes, including a signature Black sesame matcha latte.

Engineered to reproduce the qualities of a traditional stone mill and bamboo whisk — with much less effort — Cuzen Matcha is an innovative at-home matcha system that produces freshly ground matcha from organic shade-grown leaves via a beautifully designed machine.

The Matcha Maker and Matcha Leaf have been designed to work together to deliver the highest quality matcha drinking experience: the tea leaves are specially prepared to fit the compact ceramic mill, which produces a fine matcha powder that’s then automatically whisked into water, recreating the ancient art of stone ground Japanese matcha.

“This year has taken an immense toll on mothers’ mental and physical health, so we are very happy to be able to offer a gift that will delight them every day while providing sustained health and wellness benefits,” explained Eijiro (“Ey-jee-roh”) Tsukada, Co-founder and CEO of Cuzen Matcha. “In addition to offering a delicious, uplifting and healthy way to sustain focus and energy, freshly ground matcha contains far more antioxidants than other antioxidant-rich foods like dark chocolate, blueberries and Acai.”

Cuzen Matcha launched October 2020 and was almost immediately honored by TIME as one of its Top Best Inventions of 2020. Earlier this month, Cuzen received an iF DESIGN AWARD 2021 for product design. It has also been honored by the Future of Foods Award at San Francisco Design Week Awards 2020, was a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree and was longlisted for the 2020 Dezeen Awards.

Founded with the vision of sharing authentic matcha with people everywhere while establishing a sustainable tea production ecosystem in Japan, Cuzen carefully sources its shade-grown organic leaves from independent tea farms in Kagoshima prefecture.

About Cuzen Matcha

Cuzen Matcha produces remarkably fresh matcha from whole organic shade-grown leaves and innovative technology. The freshly ground matcha has a smooth, balanced flavor and gives the drinker a mellow, focused energy that lasts. It also doesn’t come with a wasteful plastic pod system like many coffee machines. Our goal is to share freshly ground matcha with as many people as possible while encouraging the adoption of sustainable systems, whether that’s by partnering with high quality organic Japanese tea farmers or by minimizing packaging and reducing single-use plastics.

About World Matcha Inc.

World Matcha Inc., the creator of Cuzen Matcha, is a California-based tea company and food-tech startup founded by Eijiro Tsukada (CEO) and Oki Hatta (CPO) in January 2019. World Matcha’s mission is to bring authentic matcha into people’s daily lives with ease and an open mind.