Valent and Soil Health Partnership Collaborate to Boost Soil Health

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valent and the Soil Health Partnership have signed a five-year agreement to evaluate farming practices and innovative technologies that promote soil health. The Soil Heath Partnership (SHP) is a farmer-led program of the National Corn Growers Association.

Under the agreement, Valent U.S.A., Valent BioSciences and SHP will conduct collaborative research that will continue to demonstrate the economic and environmental benefits of improved soil health through the use of cover crops, reduced tillage and other management practices. As with other SHP field locations, key learnings will be shared within its peer-to-peer network of farmers.

“SHP shares our vision of supporting sustainable food production, now and in the future, so we’re proud to join them in researching the most effective and robust soil health practices,” said Andy Lee, CEO and president, Valent U.S.A., and Valent BioSciences. “Maximizing soil health is an essential component to ensuring a more sustainable and profitable farming operation.”

John Mesko, SHP senior director, said, “The Soil Health Partnership truly is a partnership across the ag community for the benefit of farmers as they seek to understand and implement soil health building practices. We appreciate Valent’s commitment and support, both for this collaboration and to a sustainable future for farming and food.”

The joint agreement is effective through December 2025.

Any farmer interested in learning more about Soil Health Partnership should visit soilhealthpartnership.org where you can find a library of soil health resources and subscribe to SHP’s monthly e-newsletter for the latest information.

About the Soil Health Partnership

The Soil Health Partnership is a farmer-led initiative that promotes the adoption of soil health practices for economic and environmental benefit. A program of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA), the partnership extends to more than 200 working farms in 16 states. While building a peer-to-peer network, SHP collects on-farm data to evaluate the impacts of soil health practices on the soil, the environment, and the farmer’s bottom line. For more information, visit https://soilhealthpartnership.org.

About Valent BioSciences

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of biorational products with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company’s website at www.valentbiosciences.com.

About Valent U.S.A.

Valent U.S.A., headquartered in San Ramon, California, develops and markets products in the United States, Canada and Mexico that advance sustainable agriculture, protect crops, enhance crop yields, improve food quality, beautify the environment and safeguard public health. Valent products include a well-known line of quality herbicide, insecticide, fungicide and plant growth regulator products for agricultural, seed protection and professional use. Valent is a leader in marketing and sales of both traditional chemical products and biorational products developed by its affiliate, Valent BioSciences LLC.

About Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Sumitomo Chemical is one of Japan’s leading chemical companies. It offers a diverse range of products globally in the fields of petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals and materials, health and crop science products, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s consolidated sales revenue for fiscal year 2019 was JPY 2.2 trillion and number of employees is about 34,000 as of March 31, 2020. For additional information, visit the company’s website at https://www.sumitomo-chem.co.jp/english/.