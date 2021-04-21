New Sustainable Home Goods Site Offers Consumers User-Friendly Sustainability Evaluation System

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shades of Green, a new sustainable shopping platform dedicated to helping consumers make better sustainable purchasing decisions, today launched its online store with environmentally-conscious and wellness-focused home goods along with its proprietary sustainability evaluation system.

While almost half of consumers want to make sustainable buying decisions that contribute to the overall health of their homes, there are massive inconsistencies around sustainability claims in consumer goods, making it challenging for consumers to know where to start. To address this issue, every Shades of Green product is vetted using the company’s proprietary five-point sustainability evaluation system to ensure that it meets a minimum standard. Based on information about sourcing, manufacturing, shipping, use and performance, and lifecycle, this new system gives consumers simple guidelines to make smarter decisions about the goods they are purchasing by explaining the degree of sustainability for each product.

“As consumers, we desire high-quality products and services that enable a healthier lifestyle and directly contribute to a more sustainable planet,” said Angela Wade, Founder and CEO of Shades of Green. “By providing a curated assortment of beautifully designed, but also sustainable and healthy products, we are helping educate consumers so they can make informed purchasing decisions and become better stewards of our planet.”

Shades of Green offers a curated collection of goods for home decor, bed and bath, outdoor living, and kitchen and dining at a variety of price points to fit the needs of all consumer buying preferences. Shades of Green products start at $17.50 for goods ranging from kitchenware like a 100% hand-blown recycled glass tumbler to a 100% alpaca wool throw for $398.

Shades of Green also offers design and sustainability consulting services with the company’s LEED-accredited Chief Sustainability Officer, Ellen Strickland. With more than 40 years of experience in sustainable living and design and industry accolades including Environmentalist of the Year from the Clinton Global Initiative and a member of the International Green Industry Hall of Fame, Ellen provides insight into product recommendations and guidance on sustainable home design through the company’s sustainability consulting program.

“An increasing number of consumers want to buy responsibly, but don’t have the time to research and verify the true sustainability of their products,” said Ellen Strickland, Shades of Green Chief Sustainability Officer and LEED Green Associate. “Using 25 variables, our evaluation system provides the details and necessary information needed for consumers to understand the differences between sustainable and conventional products and how these choices can impact the environment, as well as their personal health and wellbeing.”

To learn more about Shades of Green and to shop, visit: www.shadesofgreen.com

About Shades of Green

Shades of Green is a sustainable shopping platform that offers consumers a curated selection of healthy, and sustainable products from around the world. With its proprietary five-point evaluation system, Shades of Green provides consumers with the insights needed to make smarter purchasing decisions of sustainable products. The evaluation system looks at sourcing, manufacturing, shipping, use and performance, and lifecycle, and ranks products on a 1-5 scale, with five being the most sustainable. For more info, visit www.shadesofgreen.com