Prevencio Announces Laboratory Commercialization Partnership with Atlas Genomics Incorporating Microsoft’s AI-computing Cloud

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prevencio, Inc. today announces an Agreement with Atlas Genomics to commercially launch its highly accurate, AI-driven HART blood tests for heart disease and risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death. The HART blood tests are now available and can be ordered through your physician.

Atlas Genomics is a CLIA-certified, high complexity diagnostic lab providing the highest quality of testing, service, and technology. Prevencio’s and Atlas’ partnership incorporates the use of Microsoft’s Azure AI-computing cloud for HART algorithm processing, scoring, report generation and secure physician delivery of Prevencio’s HART test reports. Additional terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Technology and commercial laboratory companies have been in heated pursuit of integrating technology, including AI and machine learning, with healthcare data. Last year, Prevencio announced a partnership with Microsoft for AI-cloud computing services as well assistance in scaling commercialization.

“We are excited to partner with Atlas Genomics to commercially launch our HART tests for patient use on Microsoft’s secure cloud,” stated Rhonda Rhyne, Prevencio’s Chief Executive Officer. “Based on preliminary physician and patient feedback, we feel there is a definite need for our HART tests. They provide highly accurate results in an easy-to-understand report, allowing physicians and patients to monitor and detect changes in cardiac health conditions.”

Prevencio’s AI-driven HART tests were developed in partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital and have consistently demonstrated higher accuracy as compared to standard risk scores or standard-of-care tests.

Dr. Michael Kalnoski, Atlas Genomics’ CEO and Chief Medical Officer, added, “We are pleased to partner with Prevencio to provide actionable data to battle heart disease, the number one cause of death in our nation. With more than 15 million US heart disease patients, and tens of millions of additional patients at risk, there is a clear unmet need for highly accurate, AI-based, multi-protein blood tests.”

About Prevencio HART Tests:

Powered by AI, Prevencio is revolutionizing blood tests for cardiovascular disease. Employing this novel approach, the company has developed seven blood tests that significantly improve diagnoses for a variety of heart and blood vessel-related complications.

Three Lead HART Tests:

HART CADhsTM – obstructive coronary artery disease diagnosis HART CVETM – 1-year risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiac death HART KDTM – Kawasaki disease diagnosis

HART test results have been presented at leading cardiovascular meetings—(European Society of Cardiology Congress – 2016 & 2018, American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions – 2017, 2018 & 2019, 2020, American Heart Association Scientific Sessions – 2017, 2018 & 2019, and American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions – 2018, 2019) and published in top-tier journals—(Journal of American College of Cardiology – Mar 2017, American Journal of Cardiology – July 2017, Open Heart – November 2018, Clinical Cardiology – June 2018 & Jan 2019, Biomarkers in Medicine– June 2020 and Journal of American Heart Association – August 2020).

About Prevencio, Inc.:

Prevencio's value proposition is "Preventing the Preventable” — That is, preventing unnecessary procedures, related side effects, and expense, as well as improving patient outcomes and clinical trials through more accurate blood tests for Cardiovascular Disease conditions. Prevencio utilizes Machine Learning (Artificial Intelligence) + Multi-Proteomic Biomarkers + Proprietary Algorithms to deliver cardiovascular diagnostic & prognostic tests that are significantly more accurate than standard-of-care stress tests, individual biomarkers, genetic markers and clinical risk scores. The company is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington. www.PrevencioMed.com

About Atlas Genomics:

ATLAS Genomics is a CLIA-certified high complexity molecular diagnostic laboratory located in Seattle, WA. Its mission is to provide the highest quality of testing, service, and technology as the top choice specialty lab for physicians and patients. www.Atlas-Genomics.com

