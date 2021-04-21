Thumbtack Launches New Pro API to Help Service Professionals Grow Sustainably

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thumbtack, a leading local services marketplace, today unveiled its new Pro Application Programming Interface (API), allowing small business workflow platforms to easily integrate service provider engagement and scheduling on the Thumbtack app. GoSite, a leading platform for local services businesses, will be Thumbtack’s first integration partner.

“Thumbtack’s new Pro API will allow us to work directly with other platforms that serve and support local professionals to offer seamless integration and engagement with customers,” said Jeff Grant, COO at Thumbtack. “Through our new Pro API, GoSite will instantly enable small businesses on its platform to communicate with millions of customers on Thumbtack without a costly technology integration, simplifying workflows and providing more opportunities to grow.”

The integration has already shown early signs of helping pros more quickly connect with customers who are starting new projects, a leading indicator for overall conversion on Thumbtack. In February, a pilot of the integration showed an average of 80% faster response times for businesses using GoSite through the Thumbtack Pro API. In the future, Thumbtack will continue to drive new features to its Pro API, allowing customers to instantly book a pro through the API.

“At GoSite, we are always looking for ways to bring more value to small businesses,” said Alex Goode, GoSite CEO. “Our partnership with Thumbtack harnesses the power of two platforms to bring local services businesses the tools they need to serve and communicate with their customers, without having to waste time using multiple apps.”

GoSite allows small business owners to manage their business from one easy-to-use platform. Through an app and dashboard, businesses are able to provide a seamless experience with one destination for customers to book, message, pay and more.

Thumbtack’s Pro API brings additional convenience by integrating into GoSite’s Messenger capabilities so that businesses can manage inquiries from Thumbtack, their website and wherever else they engage with customers, through one tool. GoSite businesses can further manage customer interactions by maintaining Thumbtack leads in their Contact Hub.

“A hassle free experience is paramount for me,” said Joe Ankenbauer of KleanSweep, a pro on GoSite. “This API integration allows me to seamlessly tap into Thumbtack’s marketplace and streamline my business operations so that I can respond quickly to customer inquiries and ensure I provide excellent service.”

About Thumbtack

Thumbtack (www.thumbtack.com) is a local services marketplace helping customers find and hire skilled professionals. Our app intelligently matches customers to electricians, landscapers, photographers and more with the right expertise, availability and pricing. Since 2008, Thumbtack has helped millions of Americans get more done and hundreds of thousands of service providers build sustainable businesses. Headquartered in San Francisco, Thumbtack has raised more than $400 million from Sequoia Capital, Baillie Gifford, Capital G, Javelin Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management among others.

About GoSite

GoSite is a robust digital platform for the 12 million small businesses providing local services in the U.S. The platform helps these businesses make the transition from offline to online by giving them everything they need to connect with customers in the digital era. The all-in-one, cloud-based platform and mobile app transforms the way they run their business by making it easier for their customers to attract and transact with their business online. Learn more at gosite.com.