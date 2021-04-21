Solace Therapeutics Announces that Dr. Cindy Basinski and Team at CMB Research Enrolls First Patient in US Pivotal Clinical Trial, using New Office-Based Treatment for Female Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI)

NEWBURGH, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Cindy Basinski and Team at CMB Research, has enrolled their first patient in the VESAIR Clinical Trial. The VESAIR Clinical Trial is being conducted in several distinguished clinics throughout the US to test the safety and efficacy of the Vesair Bladder Control Balloon procedure.

“I am delighted to be participating in the VESAIR Clinical Study. SUI is not life-threatening, but if left untreated, it can greatly diminish a woman’s Quality of Life. Having a non-surgical option would be a great alternative for the nearly 1 in 2 women over the age of 50, who suffer from this condition,” said Cindy Basinski, MD, Principal Investigator for the VESAIR Clinical Study.

About Stress Urinary Incontinence and the Vesair Bladder Control System

Women with Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) typically experience sudden increases in bladder pressure during physical movement, for example coughing, laughing, sneezing, or during exercise. When this increased bladder pressure exceeds the ability of the urethral sphincter to withstand pressure, leakage occurs. Unlike currently available SUI treatments that focus on improving the urethral closure force, the Vesair Bladder Control System is designed to reduce rapid increases in bladder pressure through the placement of a compressible air-filled balloon in the bladder. The balloon acts like a “shock-absorber” to slow rapid changes in pressure and reduce leakage. The uninflated balloon is placed into the bladder through the urethra and subsequently inflated. Balloon placement is performed during an in-office procedure that does not require anesthesia. When necessary, the balloon is deflated and removed in a similar in-office procedure. Most women manage their SUI with absorbent pads and are reluctant to undergo surgery for a variety of reasons. To learn more about the VESAIR Clinical Trial visit; www.vesairstudy.com.

About Solace Therapeutics, Inc.

Solace Therapeutics is an emerging women’s health company focused on a new office-based treatment for symptoms of female SUI. SUI is the most prevalent form of incontinence among women and affects an estimated 15 million adult women in the U.S. These women choose to manage their SUI by utilizing absorbent products such as protective pads versus seeking medical help. Solace is dedicated to improving the quality of life for women whose daily life is disrupted by their incontinence. Please visit www.solacetx.com to learn more about the company and review results from the first two clinical trials.