MaxLinear and Inango Systems Partner to Allow ISPs to Deploy High-Value Software Services Faster

CARLSBAD, Calif. & KFAR-SABA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) and Inango Systems have jointly announced a partnership of strategic cooperation. Under this agreement, the parties agree to jointly market and sell the Inango Service Orchestration software, a product that enables internet service providers to deliver rich portfolios of services on their networks. Inango will also provide MaxLinear with optimized integrated solutions for OpenvSwitch software with MaxLinear processors.

The Inango Orchestration Platform offers service providers new and powerful ways to deploy software services on their subscriber networks. Software services are key to improving user experience on these networks, offering broader functionality and support capabilities. Leveraging the Inango platform, these services can now be deployed instantly and with tremendous cost efficiencies, yielding great value to service providers.

“We are delighted to be cooperating with MaxLinear in this exciting new market,” said Jonathan Masel, CEO of Inango Systems. “Software services for provider networks has become a hot topic in recent years. The need for improving user experience and supporting modern network functions has led to a plethora of companies offering products. But until now there has not been a clear platform focused on their fast and efficient deployment and life-cycle management. Our Service Orchestration platform does exactly that. And in partnering with MaxLinear, we can leverage their platform footprint at leading Cable MSOs and Service Providers worldwide as an excellent launching pad for our products.”

“We are happy to partner with Inango Systems in supporting the residential broadband ecosystem with a path to create, grow and rapidly deploy an expanding set of high-value services,” said Doron Tal, VP Broadband Access at MaxLinear. “The collaboration will enable our customers and partners to scale delivery of new service experiences while reducing operating cost and growing ARPU.”

The Inango Orchestration Platform is expected to be available for a range of MaxLinear-based gateways, including Puma™ and their latest URX processors family, later this year.

About Inango Systems

Inango Systems develops software for a broad range of communication applications. The company offers licensed source code solutions and provides software professional services for customized feature development as well as an extension to customer’s own software teams. Inango’s customers include OEMs in the networking and telecommunication markets and semiconductor companies who benefit from Inango’s experience in providing highly optimized software-to-silicon solutions. Inango software is installed in millions of homes and networks worldwide. More information can be found at http://www.inango.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/Inango.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

