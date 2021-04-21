Gabb Wireless Raises $14M Series A Funding Led by Sandlot Partners, Taysom Hill

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gabb Wireless™, the first and largest company to provide a safe cellular network and phones designed for kids, announced this week it has closed a $14 million round of funding. The Series A round was led by Sandlot Partners and New Orleans Saints quarterback, Taysom Hill.

“Sandlot Partners is investing and partnering with Gabb Wireless not only because of its impressive growth and positioning to lead the $30 billion smart phones for kids market, but also because it is providing solutions to address the extremely important screen time addiction problem in our society,” said Dave Jensen, Managing Partner of Sandlot Partners.

Gabb is on a mission to provide kids a safe first phone with no internet, social media or games — protecting them against internet dangers, inappropriate content and screen-time addiction. The average tween spends four to seven hours per day in front of a screen. Excessive screen time and social media are directly contributing to the rise in anxiety, depression, suicide and sexual abuse among adolescents.

“As an investor, Gabb checked all the boxes with its impressive growth, founding team and total addressable market,” said Taysom Hill, standout quarterback for the Saints and BYU. “But so much more than that for me is the emotional side of the investment. I love the idea that we can help build something to help save kids in an area that has so much need and demand. My wife Emily and I try to be pretty selective of who we tie our brand to, and when considering the chance to invest and partner with Gabb, it was a no-brainer for us and something that we are extremely excited about.”

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Sandlot Partners and Taysom Hill, who share our passion to drive impact and provide solutions to the growing screen addiction among adolescents,” said Stephen Dalby, Gabb Founder & CEO. “Sandlot has a strong track record of fueling growth and adding value to their portfolio companies. Taysom’s accomplishments as a BYU and Saints quarterback are well documented, and he’s also very impressive off the field and will be a great brand ambassador for the younger demographic Gabb is targeting.”

Gabb will use the proceeds from the Series A financing to accelerate efforts to provide safe phones for kids and expand its product lines, increasing Gabb’s total addressable market with these safe alternatives for parents of kids ages five to 15.

Cooley, LLP and VLP Law Group provided legal services for this transaction.

About Gabb Wireless

Founded in 2018, Gabb Wireless is a rapidly growing cellular network company that provides safe technology for kids. Gabb’s products are the only safe offerings in the phones-for-kids niche, filling a clear gap in the market by targeting an underserved demographic. With a mission to solve the growing screen-time addiction among adolescents, Gabb creates the safest technology for kids. As kids grow, Gabb offers age-appropriate products that keep families connected, give kids freedom and provide parents peace of mind. With a price point of under $100, Gabb phones are an affordable choice for a kid’s first phone. Learn more at www.gabbwireless.com.

About Sandlot Partners

Sandlot Partners is an independent private investment firm that partners with exceptional management owners and founders who believe in the long-term potential of their businesses. To help maximize growth potential, Sandlot provides them with growth capital, strategic guidance, and partial liquidity. Leveraging their network of founders and operators, Sandlot identifies, structures, and offers up strong risk-adjusted private investment opportunities. Sandlot investors include family offices, strategic individuals and like-minded institutions that seek strong alignment and provide patient capital.