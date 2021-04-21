AirQuality Technology (AQT), One of the Largest Air Purification Solutions Providers, Unveils Indoor Air Purifiers Proven to Kill 99.99% of COVID-19 Virus for North America

AQT’s line of commercial MESP® Air Conditioning Sterilizing Purifiers is now available for distribution in North America. Top row (L-R) - FAD: MESP Air Duct Sterilizing Purifier, FAH: MESP Air Sterilizing Purifier for Air Handling Unit, FFC: MESP Return Air Sterilizing Purifier for Fan Coil Unit, and FFA: MESP Fresh Air Sterilizing Purifier; Bottom row (L-R) - CAP: MESP Ceiling Central Air Sterilizing Purifier, KJ: MESP Portable Air Sterilizing Purifier, and FSA: MESP Ceiling Mounted Air Sterilizing Purifier (Stand Alone) (Graphic: Business Wire)

AQT’s line of commercial MESP® Air Conditioning Sterilizing Purifiers is now available for distribution in North America. Top row (L-R) - FAD: MESP Air Duct Sterilizing Purifier, FAH: MESP Air Sterilizing Purifier for Air Handling Unit, FFC: MESP Return Air Sterilizing Purifier for Fan Coil Unit, and FFA: MESP Fresh Air Sterilizing Purifier; Bottom row (L-R) - CAP: MESP Ceiling Central Air Sterilizing Purifier, KJ: MESP Portable Air Sterilizing Purifier, and FSA: MESP Ceiling Mounted Air Sterilizing Purifier (Stand Alone) (Graphic: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the world races to mitigate the coronavirus crisis, AirQuality Technology (AQT), one of the largest, most innovative providers of air purification solutions, announced the launch of its line of indoor air purifiers built with the company’s proprietary MESP® technology for the North American market. On the heels of surging demand and an independent research study that verified AQT’s Sterilizing Air Purifiers with MESP® technology’s ability to kill 99.99% of COVID-19 virus, the company is expanding its distributor network for their proven solutions already embraced by tens of thousands of businesses and homeowners around the world.

“As businesses plan re-openings and develop health and safety plans to curb employees’ exposure to this life-threatening and contagious coronavirus, many are prioritizing and upgrading current HVAC systems to ensure they can provide all employees with the highest indoor air quality,” said Golden Chen, General Manager of AQT. “We’re honored to make our products available to the North American market for the first time — and to provide the same level of protection that our global customers enjoy.”

AQT’s products, available as free-standing units as well as MESP filters for current HVAC systems, are in high demand and in use at a large number of projects globally, such as within residential buildings, office buildings, warehouses, industrial buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, schools, municipal facilities, train stations and more. The company’s upward trend aligns with analyst firm Reports and Data’s forecast that the Global Indoor Air Purification market will reach US$37.94 billion by 2027.

AirQuality Technology MESP® Air Sterilizing Purifiers

AQT’s line of commercial MESP® Air Conditioning Sterilizing Purifiers will be the first products available for North America. These purifiers clean indoor air by working with a building’s HVAC system to effectively remove PM2.5 particles, pollen, and other pollutants. They also disinfect by killing bacteria and viruses to deliver quality healthy air. They are designed for use in both new construction and retrofit projects.

In addition to fighting COVID, AQT’s MESP® Air Conditioning Sterilizing Purifier benefits and features include:

Eliminate pollutants: Effectively eliminates air pollutants, including 99+% of airborne particulates, 99.9% of bacteria, 99.99% of viruses, pollen, allergens, and other harmful matter in the indoor air.

Have a “washable” filter: Unlike other washable filters, AQT's MESP filter doesn't generate any harmful by-products including ozone, and can be used over and over again. The unique nano PP-made filter has a lifespan that can exceed 10 years with just a small attenuation effect.

Are highly efficient: Differing from traditional media filters, the pressure drop is low with MESP® filters because there is no need to force air through a matrix of small air passages.

Are safe: No harmful byproducts, and able to work around people.

Are nearly maintenance-free: Total running cost are much lower than traditional media filter products.

About AQT’s MESP® Technology

AQT’s proprietary MESP® is a new-generation air-purification technology. Its unique particle collection filter is an innovative dielectric with an intense electrical field which enables the removal of even the tiniest particles with the lowest possible pressure drop. The filter’s dielectric material prevents current from flowing between electrodes even though an intense electric field is generated.

AQT’s MESP technology features a unique volt-ampere characteristic curve: the current gets smaller even as the voltage increases, which prevents potential dangers of electrode damage and electric shock, which are typical disadvantages of traditional ESP technology.

AQT’s Distributors Network

AirQuality Technology has a robust distributors network globally and is currently looking to expand its distributors base in North America. For more information on becoming a distributor, please contact AQT here.

Independent Research Study on AQT’s MESP Technology’s Effectiveness Against COVID-19

Innovative Bioanalysis, Inc., an independent U.S. research laboratory based in Costa Mesa, California, conducted the research study by introducing the SARS-CoV-2 USA-CA1/2020 pathogen to an AQT air purifier built with the company’s proprietary MESP technology. The test result showed a significant reduction of pathogen at the downstream collection point and achieved a 99.99% SARS-CoV-2 sterilization rate. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19. A copy of the test report is available here.

About AirQuality Technology

Founded in 2011, AirQuality Technology is one of the largest, most innovative providers of air purification solutions for residential and commercial use in China. Its unique Micro Electrostatic Precipitator (MESP®) technology effectively eliminates indoor air pollutants, including 99+% of airborne particulates, bacteria, pollen, allergens, and viruses including COVID-19. Designed to be environmentally friendly, AirQuality Technology’s products are used in an array of markets including residential buildings, office buildings, hotels, hospitals, schools, and municipal facilities. The company has received more than 40 patents and completed more than 10,000 projects in China alone. Headquartered in Shanghai, the company has offices in major cities in China, and branch offices in Hong Kong, Spain, Norway, Malaysia, and Mexico. For more information, please visit en.airquality.com.