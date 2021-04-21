Mavenir Announces $500 Million Private Placement with Koch Strategic Platforms

RICHARDSON, Texas & WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Koch Strategic Platforms (“KSP”), a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group, announced today it has signed an agreement for a strategic minority equity investment in Mavenir (the “Company”). Affiliates of Siris Capital Group, LLC (“Siris”), a leading technology focused private equity firm, will remain majority equity holders.

Mavenir is the only U.S. based provider of end-to-end, cloud-native software to meet the growing demand for 5G digital transformation by communication service providers (“CSPs”) and enterprises.

KSP, which focuses on growth equity through four thematic sectors—computing and connectivity, industrial automation, energy transformation, and health care—is a natural partner for Mavenir’s 5G transformational efforts. KSP aims to be a partner beyond capital investment by leveraging the resources and capabilities of Koch Industries to accelerate growth for companies in which it invests, as well as identifying new platforms for Koch.

“We have built a next-generation software platform that has driven, and will continue to drive, the digital transformation of mission-critical networks. Together with KSP and our service provider customers, we expect to bring innovation and 5G to revolutionize industries such as energy, industrial automation, and health care,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mavenir. “Not only do we have the only end-to-end, cloud-native, 5G software platform in the world, but we also have strong and extensive relationships with CSPs and proven deployments of our technology around the globe. With 5G here, Mavenir is well positioned to build the future of networks.”

“We are extremely proud of what Mavenir has achieved to date and excited about partnering with KSP to drive continued innovation,” said Hubert de Pesquidoux, Siris Executive Partner and Executive Chairman of Mavenir. “The combination of Mavenir’s 5G software platform and Koch Industries’ presence in relevant industry verticals will accelerate the Company’s participation in the massive digital transformation opportunity.”

David Park, President of KSP, said, “We’re taking material minority equity positions in innovative, disruptive companies with strong management teams that operate in industries with significant tailwinds. We want to partner with companies that can transform Koch Industries for the future. Mavenir checks all the boxes.”

Frank Baker, Co-Founder of Siris, said, “We have been anticipating the transformation of mobile networks, and that time has arrived. Mavenir is uniquely positioned to lead the 5G transformation given its investment in disruptive products, like OpenRAN, and extensive relationship with over 250 CSPs. We are excited about the partnership with KSP and the strategic growth opportunities that we will tackle together.”

Michael Hulslander, Managing Director at Siris, added, “By strengthening Mavenir’s balance sheet, this investment allows the Company to accelerate innovation in CSP and enterprise networks. We look forward to partnering with KSP to enhance Mavenir’s already exciting trajectory.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as financial advisors to Mavenir. Sidley Austin LLP provided legal counsel to Mavenir and Jones Day LLP provided legal counsel to KSP.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. For more information, visit www.mavenir.com

About Koch Strategic Platforms:

With offices in Atlanta and Wichita, KSP desires to be the preferred investment partner of growth focused, strategic companies who are innovating in "new economy" industries. Created in 2020, the KSP team pursues public and private investments with companies where long-term mutual benefit can be realized.

About Koch Industries, Inc.:

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch Industries, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America, with estimated annual revenues as high as $115 billion, according to Forbes. It owns a diverse group of companies involved in refining, chemicals, and biofuels; forest and consumer products; fertilizers; polymers and fibers; process and pollution control systems; electronics, software and data analytics; minerals; glass; automotive components; ranching; commodity trading; and investments. Since 2003, Koch companies have invested nearly $133 billion in growth and improvements. For more news and information, visit www.KOCHind.com.

About Siris:

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in technology companies with mission-critical products and services. Siris’ development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners are integral to its approach. Siris’ Executive Partners are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York and Silicon Valley and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. For more information, visit www.siris.com.