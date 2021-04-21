OmniTRAX and River Ridge Development Authority Strike Partnership to Transform 6,000 Acre Indiana Rail Industrial Park

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Broe Group’s transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX has reached an agreement to partner with the River Ridge Development Authority to further develop the River Ridge Commerce Center’s rail infrastructure and attract major employers to Southern Indiana.

“Nationwide, our customers place high value on strategic locations and collaborative local partners, and the River Ridge Commerce Center delivers both,” said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. “We are excited the park’s leadership and local officials selected OmniTRAX to help grow the community and we are eager to get to work.”

Located in the dynamic Louisville (Ky) MSA, the River Ridge Commerce Center is home to diverse manufacturing and distribution partners such as Amazon, A&R Logistics, GE Appliances, Medline and BOSE while being uniquely positioned to support the region’s vast auto industry sector. Connecting directly with CSX Railroad, the park is centrally located in close proximity to I-64, I-65, I-71, Louisville International Airport, the Ohio River and the Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville, River Ridge offers complete multi-modal transportation solutions and exceptional logistical advantages.

“OmniTRAX is a well-respected and well-resourced transportation company that brings a unique combination of rail, supply chain and logistics expertise, decades of real estate development success, and a national network that can serve the growing community needs and help River Ridge realize its full potential,” said River Ridge Development Authority’s Executive Director, Jerry Acy. “Long-term park success requires vision, investment and partnership and this agreement with OmniTRAX will provide long-term value to the park and our community partners.”

“CSX is focused on delivering efficient and reliable rail service across our far-reaching network to help customers cultivate and grow their businesses,” said CSX Senior Vice President of Marketing Farrukh Bezar. “We look forward to the opportunities the new partnership will present for existing and prospective rail customers to connect to a larger network and new markets.”

The Broe Group’s transportation and real estate affiliates serve more than 400 industrial, manufacturing, and distribution clients across its nationwide portfolio of industrial parks. The new River Ridge agreement connects existing customers and new prospects with a strategic centralized hub that offers excellent supply chain efficiencies to serve the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast markets.

“As we continue our mission to grow business, One Southern Indiana is excited to welcome to the region a new partner in economic development,” said Wendy Dant Chesser, President and CEO of One Southern Indiana, the local economic development organization for Clark and Floyd counties. “OmniTRAX boosts the credibility of River Ridge and its ability to meet the needs of its tenants by enhancing the rail service and connectivity to our infrastructure grid. We are thrilled to celebrate this partnership and look forward to many future economic successes.”

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group’s entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America’s largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About the River Ridge Development Authority

The River Ridge Development Authority manages the River Ridge Commerce Center, a 6,000-acre business and office park established in 1998 to replace lost economic activity from the closure of the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant. The Authority has invested more than $120 million to redevelop about 35 percent of the Center. River Ridge is home to more than 60 companies, such as Amazon, Bose, Collins Aerospace, Enjoy Life Foods, Medline, Optum and Tenneco. Onsite employment totaled more than 10,500 in 2020, and the Center produced a total of $2.5 billion in economic output and supported more than 17,500 regional jobs. The investments and growth at River Ridge recently earned the RRDA the International Economic Development Council’s Gold Award for Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse.