Nuveen and iCapital Network® Expand Access to Alternative Investment Funds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuveen, a leading global investment manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management, and iCapital Network1, the global financial technology platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, today announced an expanded partnership in which iCapital will provide a customized technology, service, advisory and distribution solution for advisors and their high-net-worth clients seeking access to Nuveen’s real estate and private capital offerings.

Designed to overcome many of the long-standing challenges of investing in alternatives, the iCapital technology and service offering automates the subscription, administration, operational and reporting processes for the life of the investment. iCapital also provides a full suite of research, due diligence and educational materials to advisors and investors.

“From real estate and real assets to private credit, offering alternative investment opportunities can help advisors and their clients generate additional alpha and navigate a low rate environment,” said Mike Perry, head of Nuveen’s Global Client Group. “By expanding our partnership with iCapital, we’re able to bring more asset classes and alternative investment brands now and in the future to a broader set of clients with solutions that fit seamlessly within our offering.”

With more than $220 billion in alternative assets under management and more than 40 years as an active private capital investor, Nuveen’s extended partnership with iCapital comes amid a surging interest in alternative investing from the wealth management community and particularly among accredited investors, who have historically lacked access to appropriately structured alternative investing opportunities.

New fund structure innovations and technology enhancements from iCapital give advisors and their accredited investor clients the opportunity to take advantage of the return and diversification potential of private investments.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nuveen to support their priority of providing institutional-style access to alternatives to advisors and their clients,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital Network. “Beyond providing a selection of quality funds, automation that eases the investing and servicing processes of these investments is key to unlocking this asset class for advisors, and innovative partnerships like this are exciting steps forward for the wealth management industry.”

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Dec 2020 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

About iCapital Network

iCapital Network’s mission is to power the world’s alternative investment marketplace. Its financial technology platform has transformed the way alternative investments are bought, sold and managed through tech-based solutions for advisors, their high-net-worth client base, wealth management firms, asset managers, and banks. The firm’s flagship platform offers advisors and their clients access to a curated menu of private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and other alternative investments at lower minimums with a full suite of due diligence, administrative support and reporting in a secure digital environment. Wealth management firms use iCapital’s turnkey technology solutions to provide clients with quality funds and simplified operational workflows in an intuitive digital experience. Asset managers and banks leverage iCapital’s tech-enabled services to streamline and scale their private investments operational infrastructure. iCapital was recognized in the 2018, 2019, and 2020 Forbes FinTech 50 and was named Solutions Provider of the Year in the 2020 MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards. As of March 31, 2021, iCapital Network has more than 400 employees and services $73 billion in global client assets across more than 760 funds.

For additional information, please visit iCapital Network’s website at www.icapitalnetwork.com | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc | Twitter: @icapitalnetwork See disclosures here.