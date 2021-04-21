CyberGRX Partners with Recorded Future to Incorporate Third-Party Intelligence Into CyberGRX Risk Profiles

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberGRX, provider of the world’s first and largest global cyber risk exchange, today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with Recorded Future, the world’s largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security. Through this partnership, Recorded Future’s third-party risk scoring and contextual risk rules will now be integrated into CyberGRX’s Exchange platform, enabling CyberGRX users to gain a more comprehensive understanding of each of their third party’s security posture in real time.

CyberGRX has continued to evolve its platform to meet the increasing criticality and complexity of the third-party cyber risk landscape and the recent partnership with Recorded Future illustrates CyberGRX‘s commitment to challenging traditional and siloed approaches. With the addition of Recorded Future’s third-party risk scoring and contextual risk rules, CyberGRX users will now be able to glean even more insights from their third-party profiles that already include inherent risk, security ratings and validated assessment data by incorporating a new risk score using intelligence collected daily from over one million sources across the open web, dark web, and technical sources. The end result is a comprehensive third-party risk profile that arms CyberGRX customers and third-party users with actionable, real-time, risk-reducing insights.

“In today’s landscape, maintaining constant risk awareness is critical to managing the supply chain ecosystem, especially given how inevitable data breaches are,” said Fred Kneip, CEO of CyberGRX. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Recorded Future, whose security intelligence will advance our development of the industry’s first third-party cyber risk profiles for users. This data will be made available to both third parties, and customers of those third parties, allowing each of them to better understand their vendor risk profiles as well as provide better visibility of their attack surface.”

“Comprehensive security intelligence empowers teams to understand, analyze, and take action against potential risks by monitoring for key indicators, including data leakage, incident reports, domain abuse, email security, vulnerable infrastructure, web application security, dark web attention and breach intelligence,” said John Searby, Vice President, Channels & Alliances at Recorded Future. “We are excited to partner with CyberGRX and integrate our third-party intelligence into their data-enriched Exchange platform.”

CyberGRX is on a mission to map the cybersecurity reputations of every third party and provide a 360-degree view of an organization’s security posture. The CyberGRX Risk Exchange is populated with validated cyber risk data from tens of thousands of companies, creating an insight rich data set that their users rely on to prioritize their cyber risks and build effective, risk-reducing programs — and their growing ecosystems. By partnering with organizations like RiskRecon and now Recorded Future, CyberGRX has become the only vendor risk management (VRM) solution that provides organizations with complete and continuous monitoring of third-party cyber risk data and information in real time.

For more information on partnering with CyberGRX, please visit: https://www.cybergrx.com/company/partners.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world’s largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future delivers intelligence that is timely, accurate, and actionable. In a world of ever-increasing chaos and uncertainty, Recorded Future empowers organizations with the visibility they need to identify and detect threats faster; take proactive action to disrupt adversaries; and protect their people, systems, and assets, so business can be conducted with confidence. Recorded Future is trusted by more than 1,000 businesses and government organizations around the world.

About CyberGRX

CyberGRX is on a mission to modernize third-party cyber risk management. Built on the market’s first third-party cyber risk exchange, CyberGRX's dynamic and scalable approach is innovating TPCRM for enterprises and third parties. Armed with fast and accurate data and a proven and innovative approach, CyberGRX customers make rapid, informed decisions and confidently engage with partners. Based in Denver, CO, CyberGRX was designed with partners including Aetna, Blackstone and MassMutual.