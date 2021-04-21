G&W’s Savannah Port Terminal Railroad Broadens Agreement With Georgia Ports; Services to Include Mason Mega Rail Terminal

Genesee & Wyoming today announced its subsidiary Savannah Port Terminal Railroad has broadened its long-term rail services agreement with the Georgia Ports Authority to include GPA’s new Mason Mega Rail Terminal. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAVANNAH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) today announced its subsidiary Savannah Port Terminal Railroad, Inc. (SAPT) has broadened its long-term rail services agreement with the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) to include GPA’s new Mason Mega Rail Terminal.

The new agreement is especially significant as rail container capacity at the port, which already has the country’s largest and fastest-growing container terminal, is expected to double to two million TEUs per year with the completion of the Mason Mega Rail project later this year.

“We are confident in the ability of Genesee & Wyoming’s SAPT railroad to consistently provide the safe, efficient rail services needed to match our growth trajectory,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “With the near completion of Garden City Terminal’s Mason Mega Rail project, intermodal trade via the Port of Savannah is expected to play an increasing role in our business.”

Founded by G&W in 1998, SAPT provides the Port of Savannah’s rail intermodal and merchandize service, railcar switching and yardmaster services, and interchange with connecting railroads CSX and Norfolk Southern, as well as track inspection and maintenance. SAPT currently operates 24/7 over 18 track-miles inside the Port, which is increasing by an additional 15 track-miles serving the Mega Rail Terminal. When completed later this year, the new terminal will have the ability to build and receive six 10,000-foot trains simultaneously and cut transit times to the Midwest by 24 hours.

“After 23 years of providing rail services to the Port of Savannah, it is an honor for SAPT to extend its relationship with Georgia Ports Authority for the long term and be entrusted with the doubling of rail capacity at such a vital component of U.S. transportation infrastructure and the nation’s economy,” said G&W Chief Executive Officer Jack Hellmann. “To support their success, customers demand that we provide safe, highly responsive service that is constantly adapting to new business conditions, and there is no better illustration of that close partnership than the phenomenal growth at the Port of Savannah.”

G&W railroads serve more than 30 ports in North America, the United Kingdom and continental Europe. Operations include direct rail service to inland, river and Atlantic/Gulf Coast/Pacific ports in North America; long-term contracts to operate rail infrastructure for leading port authorities in North America; “last mile” rail services within Europe’s largest port; and complete “dock-to-door” rail and road transport of maritime containers from the major U.K. seaports.

About Genesee & Wyoming

G&W owns or leases 116 freight railroads organized in locally managed operating regions with 7,300 employees serving 3,000 customers.

G&W’s four North American regions serve 42 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 113 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.

G&W’s UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.’s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well as regional rail services in continental Europe.

G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 30 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, and industrial railcar switching and repair. For more information, please visit www.gwrr.com or LinkedIn.