FreeWire Partners with AssetWorks to Provide Enhanced EV Technology Solutions for Fleet Industry

SAN LEANDRO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreeWire Technologies, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and power solutions, today announced that it has formed an alliance with AssetWorks, a leading supplier of fleet management software in North America and the United Kingdom. Under this collaboration, FreeWire’s EV charging solutions can be combined with AssetWorks’ robust FuelFocusEV software solution that monitors and compiles EV charging data, enabling fleet organizations to make better-informed decisions based on vehicle energy consumption.

"The future of fleet management is zero emission, and our support for fleet electrification is constantly growing," says Michael Terreri, EV Product Manager at AssetWorks. “FuelFocusEV is a giant leap forward for how fleets track and manage EV charging. By fully integrating with charging solution providers like FreeWire, FuelFocusEV provides a single dashboard and control interface for fleet leaders to manage their operations and plan future growth.”

“FreeWire has been providing battery-integrated electric vehicle charging to fleets since 2015, and we look forward to working with the leader in fleet and fuel management systems,” said John Erdman, Director of Partner Sales at FreeWire. “AssetWorks is leading the way to enable fleet managers to incorporate and manage electric vehicles in their fleets. By combining FreeWire DC Fast-Charging (DCFC) stations with the FuelFocusEV platform, AssetWorks will enable fleet managers to charge electric fleet vehicles without the need for an upgrade to 480V service, saving time and infrastructure costs and greatly reducing operating expenses by providing off-peak and demand-charge-elimination technology.”

FreeWire has deployed battery-integrated chargers with Fortune 100 companies, commercial customers, fleets, retail locations, and gas stations. In December 2020, FreeWire and bp pulse, one of the UK’s leading providers of EV charging infrastructure, announced an exclusive MOU for bp pulse to deploy Boost Charger in its operations across the UK. FreeWire and ampm, a bp subsidiary and convenience store chain with over 1,000 locations, have already deployed multiple public charging stations in the U.S.

In January 2021, FreeWire announced a $50 million Series C funding round, led by Riverstone Holdings, with participation from current shareholders bp ventures, Energy Innovation Capital, and Blue Bear Capital. This financing will enable FreeWire to accelerate international market expansion of Boost Charger and expand production capacity to meet unprecedented customer demand.

About FreeWire Technologies

FreeWire's turnkey power solutions deliver energy whenever and wherever it's needed for reliable electrification beyond the grid. With scalable clean power that moves to meet demand, FreeWire customers can tackle new applications and deploy new business models without the complexity of upgrading traditional energy infrastructure. Learn more at www.freewiretech.com

About AssetWorks

AssetWorks is a leading supplier of fleet management software, automated fueling systems and enterprise asset management software in North America and the United Kingdom, with more than 550 software customers, including private fleet operators as well as City, County, State and Federal organizations. AssetWorks solutions enable fleet organizations of all sizes to improve maintenance practices, streamline operations and improve accountability for mission-critical transportation assets.