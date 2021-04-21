 Fluence and Northvolt Collaborate to Co-Develop Smart, Sustainable Battery Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage

ARLINGTON, Va. & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence, a leading global energy storage technology, software and services provider, and Northvolt, the leading European battery developer and manufacturer, today announced an agreement to co-develop next-generation battery technology for grid-scale storage applications. As part of the agreement, Fluence also plans to purchase battery systems from Northvolt.

The companies will draw on Fluence’s systems-level knowledge, including 13 years of energy storage system operating data, and Northvolt’s battery manufacturing expertise and digital competences to develop stationary energy storage products with industry-leading embedded intelligence and total system optimization.

Fluence and Northvolt will work together to develop Northvolt battery hardware and battery management systems optimized for Fluence energy storage solutions. Digital intelligence, tightly integrated through the full product lifecycle from battery manufacturing to end-of-life, will lower total cost of ownership and create unique opportunities to generate value for Fluence customers. The agreement provides Northvolt with an unmatched channel to deliver systems to the global market and expands Fluence’s supply chain to include the leading European-based battery manufacturer.

“Grid-scale energy storage will play a crucial role in transforming the way we power our world, and we are excited to join forces with a true innovator like Northvolt to deliver technology with significant societal and environmental benefits,” said Manuel Perez Dubuc, CEO of Fluence. “This integrated approach to optimize battery technology for Fluence product offerings is intended to make our systems greener, more cost-effective and more impactful, and to help us meet growing demand for sustainable energy storage solutions around the world.”

Battery energy storage is a key element of reliable, resilient, decarbonized electric grids. In response to surging demand for grid-scale battery solutions, Northvolt recently announced a $200M investment to ramp up its stationary energy storage manufacturing capacity.

Both Fluence and Northvolt are committed to decarbonizing the battery supply chain. Northvolt, which has a focus on delivering the lowest carbon footprint possible for its products and developing the world’s greenest battery, will use clean power at its production facilities and is developing advanced recycling capabilities for batteries.

“In order to reach the Paris Agreement, the world needs to make significant investments in building truly sustainable energy grids. And battery systems will play a crucial part in that process. With their technology and reach, Fluence is the perfect partner to help put these solutions in the hands of a large number of customers, and thereby drive the change on the scale that we need,” said Peter Carlsson, CEO and Co-Founder of Northvolt.

Both Fluence and Northvolt will continue to collaborate with OEMs globally to evolve batteries and systems for energy storage applications and will be able to integrate the learnings from the co-development to speed up the transition to a sustainable society.

About Fluence

Fluence, a Siemens and AES company, is helping drive the global energy transition with grid-scale technology, products, and services that help customers maximize the value and performance of single projects or entire portfolios of assets. Fluence delivers energy storage and bidding optimization software products and engineering, delivery, and operational services to customers globally. The company has more than 5.6 GW of storage and optimized bidding assets in operation or contracted in 29 markets.

To learn more about Fluence, please visit: fluenceenergy.com

About Northvolt

Northvolt is a European supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems. Founded to enable the European transition to a decarbonized future, the company has made swift progress on its mission to deliver the world’s greenest lithium-ion battery with a minimal CO2 footprint. Among Northvolt industrial partners and customers are ABB, BMW Group, Scania, Siemens, Vattenfall, Vestas and the Volkswagen Group.