Convoy Joins The Climate Pledge

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convoy, the nation’s most efficient digital freight network, announced today that it has joined The Climate Pledge, a commitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism. Signatories of the Climate Pledge commit to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, ten years ahead of the goal set out in the United Nations' Paris Agreement.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our business model and fundamental to Convoy,” said Dan Lewis, Convoy Co-founder and CEO. “We empower the freight industry to ship responsibly and create efficiencies in trucking, helping our customers and communities meet their environmental goals. Convoy is proud to sign The Climate Pledge and support real carbon-reducing actions, and we will continue to work to achieve our mission to transport the world with endless capacity and zero waste.”

Convoy is one of more than 100 organizations that have now signed the Climate Pledge, which commits signatories to three principal areas of action:

Measuring and reporting greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis.

Implementing decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies.

Neutralizing any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially-beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

“Less than two years ago, Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge and called on other companies to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early—today, more than 100 companies with over $1.4 trillion in global annual revenues and more than 5 million employees have signed the pledge,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “We are proud to stand with other signatories to use our scale to decarbonize the economy through real business change and innovation.”

Convoy is already operating its business fully carbon neutral across scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions. The company’s technology is eliminating carbon emissions from the trucking industry by enhancing the ability to connect shipments more effectively. For example, Convoy’s Automated Reloads program reduces empty miles from the industry standard of 35% to 19% by bundling shipments into a single job for a driver. If the industry as a whole is able to achieve the same efficiency improvements that Convoy has seen on bundled shipments, it would reduce CO2 emissions by 32 million metric tons, the equivalent of taking 6.9 million cars off of the road annually. To date, Convoy has eliminated more than 2.6 million pounds of carbon emissions for its customers, including Fortune 500 shippers like Anheuser-Busch, P&G, Niagara, and Unilever.

About Convoy

Convoy is the nation’s most efficient digital freight network. We move thousands of truckloads around the country each day through our optimized, connected network of carriers, saving money for shippers, increasing earnings for drivers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. We use technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 72 million metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Fortune 500 shippers like Anheuser-Busch, P&G, Niagara, and Unilever trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets.

About The Climate Pledge

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Now 105 organizations have signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information, visit www.theclimatepledge.com.