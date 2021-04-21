Remine Partners with Evocalize to Bring Digital Advertising Technology Directly to Remine Users

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced a new partnership with collaborative marketing platform Evocalize. By leading the charge to make sophisticated digital marketing accessible, the Evocalize technology that will be available to Remine users allows agents and brokers to execute high performing and time saving digital marketing programs. Evocalize has helped their clients execute over 750,000 localized digital marketing programs that have generated over 9 million leads.

The addition of tools like Evocalize to Remine Pro and Remine Add/Edit will continue to position Remine with seamless digital marketing workflows.

"Partnering with Remine will give over one million Agents a marketing “easy button” allowing them to automatically promote their listings on Facebook and Google seconds after they're entered into an MLS and more,” explained Matthew Marx, CEO of Evocalize. “Our partnership will help save agents time while giving them deeply integrated, data-driven tools, that lead to real business outcomes."

“Remine’s mission is to make agents better with the very best tools,” said Mark Schacknies, CEO and Co-Founder at Remine. “Marketing is one of our latest additions to the Remine platform experience, and we feel that Evocalize offers an unparalleled solution.”

Evocalize technology will be available in Remine late Summer 2021.

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and MLS Website.

Remine serves the majority of REALTORS® in the US - over 1,000,000 real estate professionals subscribe via their MLS or Association of REALTORS®. We are headquartered in Northern Virginia with remote employees across the US and in Canada. For more information, visit www.remine.com.

Remine is ISO 27001 Certified.

About Evocalize

Evocalize is a Collaborative Marketing Platform (CMP) provider with offices in Seattle, WA and Austin, TX. Its CMP is used by multi-location brands, marketplaces, and CRMs to simplify paid digital marketing execution with partners in a safe and secure environment, at scale. Evocalize’s Distributed Marketing and Offsite Ads solutions help businesses in the real estate, financial services, insurance, retail and other industries to achieve common digital marketing goals with distributed partners. For more information, visit http://www.evocalize.com and follow them on LinkedIn.