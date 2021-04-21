Equilar Announced Today That it Has Entered a Strategic Partnership With Copilot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equilar, the leading provider of corporate leadership data solutions, announced today that it has entered a strategic partnership with Copilot. Copilot combines data strategy, implementation and custom development expertise to help companies in the financial services, real estate and technology industries enrich their CRMs, build relationships, and close deals.

Last year, Equilar launched ExecAtlas for Salesforce, which was developed for organizations navigating the complexities of B2B sales to drive increased engagement with C-Suite decision makers and new business opportunities. Copilot’s Salesforce practice assists companies in adopting the right technology stack, implementing custom applications and delivering strategic insights. The new strategic partnership between Equilar and Copilot builds on the strengths of both organizations to help clients realize the potential of their CRM investments.

“We look forward to partnering with Copilot to support our clients and ensure they get the most out of their CRM platforms,” said David Chun, Founder and CEO of Equilar. “Our ExecAtlas solution provides the mechanism to help bridge the technology solutions that Copilot provides to actionable, automated intelligence. Innovative companies are embracing data and the concept of enterprise relationship management to establish a competitive advantage using its greatest asset. Its network. Our partnership with Copilot will enable clients to centralize critical firm relationship data within Salesforce to accelerate opportunities through the funnel and win more deals.”

“Our clients’ biggest challenge is keeping their Salesforce data up to date and actively tracking their most important relationships,” said Thomas Lesnick, Founder, Copilot. “Our partnership with ExecAtlas will enable innovative financial services firms to quickly see a ‘who knows who’ view from any of their relationships, opening up an incredibly valuable avenue to drive deal-flow and revenue.”

Equilar ExecAtlas for Salesforce organizes data to maximize the value of executive networks to help identify strategic business opportunities:

Map connections from your executive contacts to target companies and individuals

Build pipeline opportunities using the network of your best contacts

Maximize deal intelligence with a unified contact record for executives and board members across companies

Enrich contact data by tracking leadership changes with daily updates of over one million executives and board members

Enhance Salesforce Einstein AI with clean contact data to uncover new business insights

Equilar ExecAtlas is available on the Salesforce App Exchange. View the product video or contact us to learn more.

About Equilar

Equilar is the leading provider of corporate leadership data solutions. Companies of all sizes rely on Equilar for their most important business decisions, including 70% of the Fortune 500 and institutional investors representing over $20 trillion in assets. Equilar offers data-driven solutions for business development, recruiting, executive compensation and shareholder engagement that bring together business leaders to drive exceptional results. Founded in 2000, Equilar is cited regularly by Associated Press, Bloomberg, CNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other leading media outlets. Learn more at www.equilar.com.

About CRM Copilot

Copilot is an innovative cloud strategy and solution provider that brings decades of financial services industry experience to the Salesforce ecosystem. Innovative firms who partner with Copilot on strategic technology initiatives benefit from the firm’s deep expertise in private equity, venture capital, investment banking, real estate, asset & wealth management, banking, and insurance. Copilot was founded in 2018. Learn more at crmcopilot.com