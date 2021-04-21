Womply Partners With TMC Financing, Helping More Individuals and Businesses Access the Paycheck Protection Program Using PPP Fast Lane

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Womply, a nationwide fintech platform that provides applications, APIs, marketing, and financial tools to facilitate commerce, announced a new partnership with TMC Financing (TMC), headquartered in Oakland, CA. The partnership aims to assist America's small businesses, independent contractors, and the self-employed gain access to federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding.

Womply's breakthrough PPP Fast Lane process streamlines applications for small businesses, independent contractors, sole proprietors, gig workers, and eligible self-employed individuals who may have missed out on the first round of PPP funding. The partnership with TMC seeks to bring much-needed financial relief to the people who need it most. TMC is a proven SBA-approved lender with decades of experience providing loans and financing to small businesses, including veterans, minorities, and underserved communities. TMC has helped over 6,000 companies secure property for their small business.

"We're very excited to be able to connect borrowers with TMC Financing to get their PPP loans," said Womply founder and CEO Toby Scammell. "PPP Fast Lane was designed from the start specifically for the smallest businesses and individuals that haven't yet received government stimulus from PPP or EIDL loans. By removing the friction that only applies to larger businesses, we hope to make PPP less confusing and help hundreds of thousands of small businesses, contractors, gig workers, and self-employed people."

The Paycheck Protection Program was authorized in spring 2020 and was instrumental in helping to stabilize small businesses and protecting jobs for hundreds of thousands of workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Womply helped more than 100,000 businesses access their PPP funding through its network of SBA-approved lenders. Year-to-date, Womply has helped over 300,000 more companies, gig workers, contractors, and self-employed borrowers get funded.

Barbara Morrison, CEO of TMC Financing, said, "We are very excited to team up with Womply to help more struggling workers and businesses get access to these vital PPP funds. We are committed to serving small businesses and underserved communities. Womply's core focus on local businesses, and their commitment to helping more people become aware of the benefits of the PPP, aligns perfectly with our goals to help more people benefit from this much-needed funding."

"In this round of PPP funding, we've deployed our data platform to build PPP Fast lane and help the smallest businesses and individuals with the process of eligibility, qualification, verification, fraud detection, and streamlining PPP applications," Scammell said. "We're pleased to see Congress, the White House, the SBA, and innovative lending partners such as TMC working to help these deserving small businesses and workers. We are dedicated to expanding our programs to reach new applicants who can put PPP money to work rebuilding America."

It's free to apply for PPP with PPP Fast Lane and TMC. There is no credit check for either the individual or business. If you're not sure whether you can qualify, start your free application at womply.com/ppp.

Apply now at womply.com/ppp

Learn more about PPP Fast Lane

About Womply

Womply's mission is to help local businesses thrive in a digital world. Founded in 2011, Womply is a local commerce platform that provides apps, APIs, marketing, and financial tools to make local commerce happen for over 500,000 American businesses and their customers. Womply's products and services are powered by the Womply Commerce Graph, a proprietary data asset that offers a complete view of local commerce. To learn more, visit www.womply.com or email info@womply.com.

About TMC Financing

TMC Financing is a leading provider of SBA 504 commercial real estate loans in the Western Region, helping small businesses expand throughout California, Nevada, and Arizona. Founded in 1981, TMC is the top certified development company in the West and has funded projects worth more than $9 billion. About 6,000 businesses have benefited from TMC's financing, resulting in the creation of an estimated 60,000 jobs. Visit, www.tmcfinancing.com.