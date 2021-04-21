RRD to Provide Support for COVID-19 Testing for the Safe Reopening of Organizations of All Sizes

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, today announced a combination of strategic resources with supply chain and integrated communications for efficient COVID-19 testing to keep organizations across the country open and running. The unmatched breadth of the capabilities and depth of industry expertise makes it highly customizable and relevant to local schools, businesses, social service providers, universities, and any other organization needing to rapidly implement testing at scale.

This effort also aims to support homeless shelters and underserved populations as government funding drives widespread COVID-19 testing for the safe reopening of workplaces and other congregate settings. Medical protocols and best practices demand unique requirements for administering an end-to-end testing solution. For this reason, RRD is collaborating with Invenio Genetics, a dedicated clinical genomic testing venture of The Innovation Institute, a healthcare collaborative of not-for-profit health systems focused on innovation and growth. Through Invenio Genetics, RRD’s support efforts will be bolstered with additional medical expertise and clinical advisory services, as they work to ensure no community is left behind.

RRD’s strategic resources enable organizations to swiftly scale multichannel outreach communications that are clinically accurate, culturally relevant, and easy to understand for recipients. It also allows for responsible packaging, storing, fulfilling, and distribution of testing kits in a cGMP-compliant environment under tight deadlines, and with agility and speed.

“Our supply chain and communications solutions have seen rapid growth as a result of the work we are doing for some of the nation’s largest test kit manufacturers and laboratories,” said John Pecaric, President, RRD Business Services. “Our ability to scale operations, source and manage inventory, and create on-target critical communications serves as a backbone to supply chain continuity at a time when testing and accurate information are essential to restoring the confidence needed for a safe return to workplace settings and lives.”

Testing is a complex undertaking and these turnkey solutions work in a variety of settings, whether that be in-the-home or in a clinical point-of-care site. This includes coordination of state-of-the-art testing methodologies, test site set-up, test kit assembly and delivery, critical audience communications, portal support, training and administration, reporting, and last-mile distribution of rapid antigen or PCR-type tests.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 30,000 clients and 33,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.

About Invenio Genetics and The Innovation Institute

Launched in 2019, Invenio Genetics is the 18th member-founded joint venture of The Innovation Institute. The Innovation Institute is a collaborative of not-for-profit health systems focused on innovation and growth for the healthcare industry. This collaborative taps into physicians, employees, and industry business partners to incubate and commercialize new medical products and ideas. Comprised of three distinct elements – an innovation lab, an investment fund, and a shared services group (Enterprise Development Group), The Institute strives to “do more, with less, for more people.” Invenio Genetics is one such innovation, founded to work within health care to launch genetic and genomic testing to improve outcomes and reduce cost.