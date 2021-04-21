Luxury Card Announces Partnership with YachtLife

JACKSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxury Card has announced a partnership with YachtLife, a yacht brokerage with luxury charters at the world’s most popular destinations, from the Mediterranean and New England to Cuba and Mexico. With this partnership, Luxury Card members can now enjoy exclusive discounts on single- and multi-day charters.1

“ As many Cardmembers consider summer vacation plans, YachtLife presents an exclusive and personalized option,” says Marina Kissam, Vice President of Customer Experience at Luxury Card. “ Booking through Luxury Card Concierge® makes it easier than ever to get on the water.”

Patrick Curley, CEO of YachtLife, agrees: “ We’re excited to be working with Luxury Card and its members. There is a clear alignment between our geographic footprint and the luxury yacht charter fleet to be able to add even further value to Luxury Card’s suite of member benefits.”

YachtLife has over 1,000 yachts for charter in over 40 locations around the world. For those in need of inspiration, YachtLife provides sample itineraries for various regions with yacht availability. The possibilities for exploration are nearly endless. Cardmembers might book a weekend charter in the Hamptons or an extended holiday island-hopping overseas. Luxury Card members can contact Luxury Card Concierge to book a charter of their choice and take advantage of exclusive savings with YachtLife.

About Luxury Card™

Luxury Card is a global leader in the premium credit card market with a mission to shape the industry through innovation, value and service. We believe the Mastercard® Gold Card™, Mastercard® Black Card™ and Mastercard® Titanium Card™ can pay for themselves with unparalleled rewards, 24/7 Concierge and first-class benefits.

With a card weight of 22 grams and 57 patents issued globally, our stainless steel and carbon credit cards outweigh the competition.2

Luxury Card members receive the best airfare and cash back redemption rates,3 with points that can be redeemed in any increment and never expire.4 Points for airfare are redeemed at 2% with no blackout dates, airline limitations or seat restrictions.4 For example, 50,000 points with Luxury Card will get you a $1,000 airline ticket and only a $750 airline ticket with the nearest competitor.3 Cardmembers redeem for cash back at a leading rate of up to 2%3 or for various experiences, travel, dining and gift cards.4

Luxury Card Concierge® caters to Cardmembers’ every need. Available 24/7 by live chat on our industry-first Luxury Card App, phone and email, dedicated Concierge agents assist with travel itineraries, dining reservations, research and gift sourcing. We deliver first-class service anywhere, anytime.5

Luxury Card’s in-house travel program provides an average total value of $5006 per stay in benefits and services at over 3,000 properties worldwide. Mastercard® Gold Card™ and Mastercard® Black Card™ members receive complimentary membership and unlimited guest access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the globe with Priority Pass™ Select.4

Luxury Card is accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers in 210 countries with no foreign transaction fees.7 We are committed to providing top value, benefits and service to make your life simpler and your experiences richer.

About YachtLife

YachtLife is a Miami-based yacht brokerage that features an innovative online platform allowing customers to book luxury yacht charters at the world’s most popular yachting destinations. YachtLife launched the world’s first mobile app that allows customers to charter luxury yachts for a single day or multiple days as quickly and easily as one would book a hotel room or flight. YachtLife is truly the easiest way to charter a luxury yacht, featuring over 1,200 yachts for charter in over 40 locations along with more than 30 sample charter itineraries.