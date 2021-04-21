New State-of-the-Art Neurological Institute Outpatient Center Opens at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) officially opened its new Neurological Institute Outpatient Center, a family-friendly, 23,000-square-foot space dedicated to providing comprehensive neurologic care for children with conditions including epilepsy, autism, neuromuscular disorders, craniofacial disorders, brain tumors, injuries affecting the central nervous system and more.

“The development and creation of this new center signals Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ steadfast commitment to being a resource for children with neurological conditions throughout their journey, from diagnosis to treatment to rehabilitation,” says CHLA President and CEO Paul S. Viviano. “The Neurological Institute Outpatient Center allows the hospital to double the number of neurological patients treated annually through our nationally ranked Neurology and Neurosurgery programs.”

Encompassing an entire floor at CHLA’s Sunset Boulevard campus, the center is the largest pediatric clinic of its kind in the western United States. It is specifically and thoughtfully designed with the needs of patients and families in mind, even including murals and artwork created with input from patients. The space includes:

34 patient exam rooms

A spacious and welcoming lobby area

Two subspecialty waiting rooms

A state-of-the-art electroencephalogram (EEG) lab

A dedicated playroom

“For every child treated at the Neurological Institute, we want the same thing: To help them achieve their greatest neurological potential,” says Mark Krieger, MD, CHLA Senior Vice President and Surgeon-in-Chief. “We now have a space where experts in neurology and neurosurgery can work side-by-side with specialists in rehabilitation, psychology, diet therapy, social work, and genetic counseling to provide one-stop-shop care.”

Additionally, other specialists throughout the hospital can collaborate more effectively with the Neurological Institute’s experts in nearly 20 subspecialties to provide care for children with any neurological condition. Not only can members of a patient’s care team review complex cases more quickly and together in real time, this comprehensive approach helps ensure that patients often see the most appropriate specialist during their first visit without needing to make another appointment.

“The impact for families is huge,” says Ashish Buttan, CHLA’s Executive Director, Neurological Institute and Behavioral Health. “We can avoid unnecessary delays in treatment. We can consider all the treatment approaches and present a comprehensive care plan. And most importantly, families have clarity about their care every step along the way.”

The Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Neurological Institute Outpatient Center was made possible thanks to generous support from many philanthropic partners. It is the culmination of four years of planning and guidance from patient families, CHLA team members, and hospital and Neurological Institute leaders, including interim Division Chief of Neurology Tena Rosser, MD, and Division Chief of Neurosurgery Susan Durham, MD, MS. An overview video of the clinic is available to view here, and a downloadable 90-second B-roll only version of the video is available here. Photos are also available on request. Please provide any video and photo credit to “Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.”

