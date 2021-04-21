Adwerx and Total Expert Integrate to Keep Loan Officers in Front of Prospects and Clients 24/7

MINNEAPOLIS & DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adwerx, a leading provider of automated, hyperlocal, and personalized digital advertising, is now integrated with Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for banks and lenders. The integration is making it easy for loan officers to automate time-consuming data entry processes and run targeted digital advertising campaigns to their preferred audiences.

"The Adwerx and Total Expert integration is really going to boost our digital advertising efficiency," said Hayley Turnbaugh, Digital Media Specialist at Prosperity Home Mortgage. "Prior to this functionality, loan officers relied on the manual transfer of information from Total Expert for use in their Adwerx campaigns. This new integration has been a huge timesaver, allowing our loan officers to focus on serving their clients."

The Adwerx and Total Expert collaboration further empowers mortgage lenders and loan officers to easily access a single customer view and then act based on customer data. The integration allows for seamless entry of the loan officer’s contact list from Total Expert into Adwerx for use with its popular custom audience advertising. The integration is available for all Adwerx Enterprise and Total Expert joint customers.

"We seek out best-of-breed technology partners to further equip our customers with the tools they need to drive business,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO at Total Expert. “Many of our customers are already using Adwerx. This integration simplifies their workflows and saves time, while empowering them to stay even more connected across channels.”

Through its Advertising Automation Platform, Adwerx enables mortgage lenders to seamlessly run brand-compliant, individualized ads for loan officers and branches at scale. Its full service, hyperlocal, custom targeted solution provides brand-locked advertising across social media, streaming TV, and the web, and is proven to improve productivity for producers and reduce turnover for firms and franchises.

“Adwerx and Total Expert are both dedicated to providing powerful technology that enables loan officers to expand their business without lifting a finger, while mortgage lenders simultaneously improve productivity, retention and drive growth,” added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. “Working together is going to provide value to mortgage lenders, loan officers, and the clients they serve by making processes more efficient, and leveraging the power of automation and advertising to drive conversion.”

Total Expert allows loan officers to manage the customer journey across the entire lifecycle by providing unified access to data, marketing, sales, and compliance management tools. The Total Experience Platform serves as a single source of truth by bringing in customer insights from across the organization, allowing loan officers to intelligently engage with customers and deliver meaningful conversations at every touchpoint.

Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com.

Used by over 25% of the top brokerage firms and over 15% of the top mortgage originators in the U.S., Adwerx delivers personalized, omnichannel brand marketing and automation at enterprise scale. Adwerx customers are able to deliver customized ads programmatically across streaming TV, popular websites, Facebook and Instagram, and mobile apps, while driving growth through digital marketing automation that increases brand visibility, boosts productivity by 35 percent and reduces turnover by 42 percent.

Adwerx works across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Learn more about Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising at adwerx.com.