DXC Technology to Help First Horizon Bank Optimize Commercial Credit Card Processing and Provide Roadmap for Future Growth of Overall Program

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) announced today that First Horizon Bank has selected DXC to provide commercial credit card processing services to its treasury management customers. Using DXC’s modernized, end-to-end commercial card infrastructure, First Horizon anticipates volume growth of up to 150% by leveraging DXC’s technology suite of competitive and innovative products. First Horizon will also take advantage of DXC’s dedicated 24/7/365 commercial card support team, which will enhance the customer experience while providing improved fraud and security protection.

With the July 2020 merger of IBERIABANK and First Horizon, the combined company’s increased scale and diversified business model necessitated a consolidation under a single commercial card services provider. DXC, the card servicer for IBERIABANK for more than a decade, was selected over one of its top competitors to help the new company (now operating under the First Horizon name) with its transformation journey.

“We are very impressed with DXC’s ability to deliver nearly 50 different analytics, enhanced fraud and security protection and optimized processes that will help build our overall operations to scale so that our clients can experience a best-in-class product offering,” said Starr Williams, Commercial Card Director, First Horizon Bank. “During IBERIABANK’s long-standing relationship with DXC, the card processing team has consistently shown their commitment to the commercial card industry with the stellar services they deliver to the bank and our clients. These factors weighed heavily in our decision to extend our relationship.”

With this expanded relationship, First Horizon will benefit from these additional DXC Business Process Services:

Client-branded customer service and fraud call centers staffed 24/7/365

Fraud monitoring, analysis and new strategy implementations in near-real time

Back-office support for charge-back processing, settlement and data entry

Client-facing card management platform, including real-time access to transaction activity, creation and cancellation of accounts, cardholder maintenance and reporting

“First Horizon’s confidence in the selection of DXC for these mission-critical process services reflects the ‘new DXC’, which is focused on our customers and our people, as we continue to execute our transformation journey,” said Jim Brady, VP and General Manager, Americas, DXC. “We listened carefully to First Horizon’s needs and proposed how to best extend our capabilities across the Enterprise Technology Stack to achieve their goals, elevate customer experiences and deliver future operations value.”

DXC’s business process services are focused on helping our customers deliver better business results through service excellence, process innovation and value through data insights. For additional information, visit DXC Business Process Services.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to deploy the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN), with $83 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of its associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.