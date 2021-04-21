BornTec Grows Global Sales Reach Through Strategic Partnership With CapitalMarkets.Technology and Expansion of Sales Team

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BornTec, a software solutions provider for trade data analysis and reporting, today announced the signing of a reciprocal distribution agreement with CapitalMarkets.Technology, whereby CM.T will resell BornTec’s products in Germany, France, Switzerland, and the Benelux and Nordic regions, and BornTec will resell CM.T’s products and services in the Americas region. The partnership will provide both firms a broader geographic reach to transcend their primary markets, with boots on the ground and the ability to sell to and support the nuances of local markets in their respective languages.

The product stacks for both companies are also highly complementary, with similar buyer personas for each. BornTec launched its rebuilt flagship product, CrossCheck, last year, providing normalized real-time post-trade data integration to enhance users’ risk and compliance efforts. CapitalMarkets.Technology empowers their customers with F-I-X, a trading-centric platform built on hybrid-cloud technologies with a number of enterprise-grade business solutions. CM.T's F-I-X platform disrupts incumbent FIX routing technology, increasing value through a flexible, agile, and cost effective connectivity offering, with business solutions that offer many other benefits related to connectivity, trading, and integration.

“We believe there is a great need in the regional markets served by CM.T for best-in-class trade surveillance, regulatory reporting, and post-trade data analytics software, and BornTec can fill that gap,” said Peter Mott, V.P. Global Head of Sales for BornTec. “Having had a long and positive relationship with the management team at CM.T, I am confident that this endeavor will create benefits for years to come, both for our companies and especially for customers who will be able to leverage the combined offering of platforms.”

“We are looking forward to working together with BornTec,” said Anders Henriksson, Partner at CapitalMarkets.Technology. “We believe our new and innovative F-I-X offering, combined with BornTec’s stellar reputation and customer reach, will facilitate rapid growth of our solutions in the region.”

In addition to this partnership, BornTec has also hired Dave Sellen as a sales consultant. Sellen is a former user of BornTec’s CrossCheck technology during his time in European e-Futures Sales & Solutions at Wells Fargo, and is well-versed in the applicability of CrossCheck to the FCM, broker, and bank community. Presently based in the APAC region, Sellen will help BornTec continue to bolster its reach to a global customer base.

About BornTec

BornTec, a software solutions and technology infrastructure provider for the capital markets, helps firms harness the power of their trading data for processes such as trade surveillance, regulatory and audit trail reporting, and market abuse and disorderly market condition monitoring. Its flagship product, CrossCheck 2 (CC2), facilitates the smooth transfer of financial information from almost any source to a single data warehouse. From there, a globally comprehensive picture emerges in real-time, enabling customers to achieve more efficient and informed analyses.

About CapitalMarkets.Technology

CM.T is on a mission to disrupt the value chain for buy- to sell-side and execution venue order flow across all major asset classes. CM.T provides the F-I-X platform that comes with a complete set of order flow related business solutions targeted at the enterprise. The company was founded by a group of experienced professionals and entrepreneurs with strong, diverse backgrounds throughout the Capital Markets vertical. CM.T’s well-rounded leadership team has extensive experience from previous senior roles at buy-side and sell-side vendors as well as working directly for major players on the buy-side, sell-side and with exchanges.