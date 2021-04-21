Linkwell Health and Matrix Medical Network Work Together to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine Educational Content

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Linkwell Health, the premier digital content marketing and consumer experience company in healthcare, and Matrix Clinical Solutions, a Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) business, are working together to develop timely, accurate, and accessible COVID-19 educational content for Matrix clients across the country. Matrix Clinical Solutions helps America’s workers stay healthy while maintaining businesses’ productivity and continuity by designing workplace health solutions including testing, tracing, vaccine administration, and return to work services.

“As the pandemic took hold of our country, we had to move quickly to help our clients keep their employees healthy and safe, while also keeping their businesses operational and productive,” said Daniel Meltzer, MD, MPH, FACEP, Chief Medical Officer of Clinical Solutions at Matrix Medical Network. “A critical component of this effort is employee engagement and education. We first worked on COVID-19 prevention and now we’re focusing on supporting vaccine adoption. Working with Linkwell Health, we are able to address common questions about vaccine safety, efficacy, and hesitancy, as well as the vaccination process, so employees can confidently participate in vaccination events offered through our clients.”

Together, with Matrix’s clinical guidance and Linkwell Health’s content and engagement expertise, the two organizations have developed COVID-19 content that is:

Medically accurate and easy to understand

Relevant to high-risk populations, including those who are living with a chronic condition or are part of an immigrant community

Accessible to multicultural and multilingual audiences

Available in multiple channels, including video, print, online, and SMS

Like all Linkwell Health engagement programs, the vaccine initiative is rooted in service journalism, which translates clinical information into engaging content that educates, motivates, and empowers consumers to take an action to improve their health. Educating consumers with high-quality content builds trust and credibility, making it easier to break down barriers to care while minimizing confusion and fear.

To maximize COVID-19 prevention and vaccine education for employees, content was provided in multiple languages, including Spanish, Bosnian, Marshallese, Nepali, Vietnamese, and many more.

“All companies, especially those in critical industries, are facing the unprecedented task of educating a diverse and hesitant workforce on vaccine efficacy and accessibility,” said Nathan Adams, Chief Executive Officer and President of Linkwell Health. “High-quality, medically accurate, and engaging content and communications are valuable tools in healthcare, especially during this pandemic. The Matrix Clinical Solutions team is leading the way in the employer health space with COVID-19 mitigation strategies and vaccine deployment, and we’re honored to partner with its clinicians to support their vital work.”

About Linkwell Health

Linkwell Health is the premier consumer experience company serving health plans and health services organizations. Our team of content strategists, health and wellness journalists, and social media experts—enabled by our Healthy Living Engine technology platform—helps healthcare brands to connect with consumers and empower them to take actionable control of their health. Linkwell creates transformative content that rapidly enables health services organizations to engage consumers in real-world health conversations, while also accelerating brand awareness, acquisition, retention, and business outcomes. For more information, visit linkwellhealth.com.