Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Welcomes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Mountain Realty to Global Network

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the world’s fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, is pleased to welcome Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Mountain Realty to its global brokerage network. The company has signed a long-term lease at 335 N Main and has added a group of experienced agents to service the areas of Breckenridge, Frisco, Silverthorne, Dillon and beyond.

“With almost 30 years immersed in the real estate industry, I could not be prouder to become part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand,” said Steve Crozier, Owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Mountain Realty. “My long-standing experience coupled with one of the most premier and iconic real estate brands in the world will create a great opportunity for local brokers to associate with a luxury brand in a luxury market.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Mountain Realty agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with best-in-class technology platforms to deliver world-class support to its network members far into the future.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Mountain Realty will also have full access to the recently unveiled, Real Estate I.Q. System. The System combines the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, marketing resources and technology with progressive education, training, coaching and consulting. The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ luxury and resorts listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate consumers.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Steve and his team of seasoned real estate professionals,” said Chris Stuart, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “The housing market has been a pillar of economic strength during the pandemic, and I am confident that paired with Steve’s industry experience and the team he has built, they will dominate the Breckenridge real estate market and beyond.”

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, “Steve’s vision and the team’s culture are a perfect fit for the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. Steve has the local market knowledge while leveraging the technology and tools to help his agents and their clients achieve their goals.”

In 2020, the Summit County real estate market set a record for breaking the $2 billion mark in sales. With an office located in Colorado's largest historic district, Breckenridge is a visual collage of Victorian gingerbread, old stone buildings and miner's cabins, surrounded by stunning peaks and the glitz of a big mountain ski resort.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Mountain Realty is planning a grand opening event, with appropriate caution on Friday, May 7th where industry professionals, past clients, family and more will be in attendance.

For more Information Visit: https://www.bhhscoloradomountainrealty.com/

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Mountain Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Mountain Realty is Colorado's local real estate expert, with a global reach. The company specializes in homes throughout Breckenridge, Frisco, Dillon, Silverthorne and beyond. With seasoned real estate professionals serving as local market experts, the team serves a global presence.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world’s fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe and the Middle East, and more than $138 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.