Invitation Homes Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Fitch and Standard & Poor's

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company received investment grade ratings from Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") and Standard & Poor's Rating Services ("S&P"). Fitch has assigned an Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB' to the Company with a Stable outlook, and S&P has assigned the Company an issuer rating of 'BBB-' with a Stable outlook.

" Achieving investment grade ratings from S&P and Fitch represents the realization of one of our long-stated goals since our IPO," said Dallas Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Invitation Homes. " Beyond allowing us access to an additional source of highly flexible, long-dated debt capital, we believe the ratings reaffirm the strength of our business model and the benefits of our strategy of investing in high-quality homes in attractive, in-fill locations where we enjoy meaningful advantages of scale."

According to Fitch's published report, the rating and outlook reflect the positive steps the Company has taken in recent years to reduce leverage, as well as an acceleration in demographic trends including an aging millennial wave that continues to benefit single-family rentals, particularly in the Company's markets. Fitch also cites the high level of granularity of assets within the Company’s portfolio, as well as the Company’s technology and scale, as competitive advantages.

S&P’s published report noted that their outlook reflects expectations that the Company will exhibit strong operating performance over the next two years, with its in-fill acquisition strategy and portfolio geography particularly well-positioned to reap the benefits from increased workforce mobility and continued population migration to core markets in the Sunbelt states.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, " Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

