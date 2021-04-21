Exasol and DataSwitch Join Forces to Help Customers Accelerate Their Cloud Modernization Journeys

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced a new strategic partnership with DataSwitch, a leader in rapid digital data transformation and cloud modernization. Through this partnership, joint customers worldwide now have access to ‘Legacy Migration as a Service’ (LMaaS), which will enable accelerated time to insights to scale data-driven decision making, automate manual processes to free up valuable resources, and simplify complex data analysis.

“To survive in today’s digital era, businesses need to be data-driven but this is easier said than done. Enterprises are hunting for solutions that will enable them to accelerate their decision making with minimum effort and at a sustainable cost,” said Sundararaman Kannan, Head of Product Marketing at DataSwitch. “Exasol has been continuously innovating in the data management space as we see it as a one-stop solution that provides enterprises with a best-in-class, high-performance database for analytics in hybrid deployment models.”

Organizations across industries are looking to modernize their technology stacks so they can keep pace with the rapidly changing environment. However, migration projects are often too slow and too costly, presenting a barrier to modernization. DataSwitch speeds up the process of migration and removes these barriers through their LMaaS approach. Together with Exasol, DataSwitch offers customers full flexibility and integration with existing environments to facilitate a clear and hassle-free cloud modernization path.

“We at DataSwitch are excited to partner with Exasol in the data-platform modernization space with our unique end-to-end asset-based consulting solutions and services. We look forward to working with Exasol to add the best value to our joint customers and to accelerate the time to market for their cloud data initiatives,” added Kannan.

“Organizations globally are looking to modernize their legacy data environments with a powerful analytics platform that can support data democratization without limitations,” said Ricardo Arriaga, Head of Channel and Alliances US at Exasol. “Our partnership with DataSwitch will help our clients unlock the true potential of their data and make the process of migration much easier. The DataSwitch team knows how to get the job done and take away all the challenges of migration. We’re excited to be working with them.”

As a globally recognized leader in Data Transformation, DataSwitch joins Exasol’s world-class network of globally connected partners and alliances. To learn more about becoming an Exasol partner, visit: https://www.exasol.com/en/partners/.

About Exasol

The Exasol high-performance analytics database is built to run faster than any other database, delivering next-level performance, scale and ease of use. Analyze billions of rows in seconds; run high-performance analytics securely in the cloud or on-premise; deliver frictionless analytics with self-indexing that automatically tunes performance; and scale out analytics for one transparent price.

To learn more, please visit: www.exasol.com

About DataSwitch

DataSwitch is an AI/ML-driven Data Transformation Platform helping enterprises accelerate their cloud modernization journey, integrate business systems, and liberate data to create newer business streams. DataSwitch enables enterprises to stay up and running 50% faster and with a cost savings of up to 40 to 50%. With intuitive, no-code, self-serviceable capabilities, and comprehensive partner ecosystem, DataSwitch is laser-focused on enterprise-wide data transformation.

To learn more, please visit: https://dataswitch.co/