Bright Machines Welcomes SMT Capital as a Manufacturers’ Representative

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Bright Machines, a full-stack technology company offering a revolutionary approach to software-defined manufacturing, announced a new partnership with SMT Capital. Bright Machines Microfactories combine intelligent software with adaptive hardware to automate repetitive assembly & inspection tasks, a perfect complement to the selection of electronic assembly equipment that SMT Capital – a leading solution provider in capital equipment serving the printed circuit board assembly market across Ohio – offers manufacturers.

“Our mission is to increase the speed, scalability, and flexibility of manufacturing through automation solutions that enable manufacturers to be more resilient, more dynamic, and more scalable,” said Steve Heinzen, Business Development Directory, Bright Machines. “We’re looking forward to working with SMT Capital to help manufacturers in the Ohio Valley discover the power of our solutions.”

“Our customers are increasingly looking for ways to modernize their operations, and we’re excited to offer them Bright Machines Microfactories as an option to implement smart automation,” said Bill Timms of SMT Capital.

About Bright Machines

Headquartered in San Francisco, Bright Machines is an industry leading, full stack technology company that offers a revolutionary approach to intelligent, software-defined manufacturing. It leverages computer vision, machine learning, 3D simulation, and adaptive robotics to fundamentally change the flexibility, scalability, and economics of production. With more than 500 employees worldwide, Bright Machines operates R&D centers in the U.S. and Israel, with additional field operations in the U.S., Mexico, China, and Poland. In 2019, Bright Machines was named a “Technology Pioneer” by the World Economic Forum and one of “America’s Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies” by Forbes.

Bright Machines is reimagining the way products can be designed and produced, in order to address the realities of today and the future ahead. Rethink everything you ever knew about manufacturing. Visit www.brightmachines.com.