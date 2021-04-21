Current Selects M. Auger Sales Agency Inc. as Its Premier Lighting Agent in Northern Ontario

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Current, a Daintree company has joined forces with M. Auger Sales Agency Inc. to bring Current’s lighting and controls solutions to more businesses throughout Northern Ontario, Canada.

M. Auger Sales Agency Inc. was founded in July of 2009. The manufacturer’s agency will support Current fixtures, lamps, ballasts and Daintree™ controls.

“We cannot wait to grow this relationship with M. Auger Sales Agency,” said Peter Bellingshausen, Current’s Area Manager in Ontario. “Their years of experience in the electrical product manufacturing sector makes them the perfect lighting partner for Current.”

“Our agency has over 30 years in the electrical sector, with success in distribution channel management, manufacturer representation and engineering, as well as field installation practices,” said Mike Auger, Owner of M. Auger Sales Agency Inc. “We take pride in representation and thrive on providing the best service to our customers and partners.”

About GE Current, a Daintree company:

Current enhances commercial, industrial, city and specialty applications with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com.

About M. Auger Sales Agency Inc.:

Led by Mike Auger, the Sudbury-based M. Auger Sales Agency Inc. has decades of experience working as a manufacturer’s agency in Ontario. They have a proven track record in distribution channel management, engineering and field installation practices. Mike Auger can be reached at maugersales@eastlink.ca.