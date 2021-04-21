Kum & Go and WEX Announce Multi-Year Agreement

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, has signed a multi-year fuel card agreement with Kum & Go. The retailer ranked No. 18 on CSP's (Convenience Store Products) list of Top 202 Convenience Store Chains of 2020 and is continuing a trend of rapid growth. With more than 400 stores across 11 states and nearly 5,000 employees, Kum & Go is one of the largest privately held, company-operated convenience store chains in the United States.

“WEX has industry-leading technology and customer service that has allowed us to grow. Through our partnership together we have developed what we believe to be a top tier fleet program,” says Ken Kleemeier, vice president of fuels, Kum & Go. “As Kum & Go prepares for the future, it’s good to know we have a partner like WEX.”

Kum & Go, a long-standing WEX accepting merchant, has supported several WEX initiatives, including being a part of the WEX EDGE savings network where WEX customers can earn valuable fuel savings at participating locations.

“Kum & Go has been a valuable partner,” says Jay Collins, senior vice president and general manager, small business, WEX. “They want to be at the forefront of new initiatives and technology and are always interested in helping us develop new products. This agreement allows us to continue this momentum into the foreseeable future.”

About WEX

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 5,200 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15.8 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions was $20.9 billion in 2020; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 408,000 employers and 33.1 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

About Kum & Go

For over 60 years, Kum & Go has been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing 10 percent of its profits with charitable causes. For four generations the family-owned convenience store chain has focused on providing exceptional service and delivering more than customers expect. Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, the chain has since grown to employ nearly 5,000 associates in 400 stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.